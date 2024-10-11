RadioandMusic
News |  11 Oct 2024 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

ELLI makes her debut on Norwegian disco king Prins Thomas' Horisontal Mambo label with new single 'Race My Heartbeat'

MUMBAI: ‘Race My Heartbeat’ is the debut release from ELLI on Horisontal Mambo. A mellow, downtempo and dreamy song, written and produced in her studio in London. Her Oberheim polyphonic warm melodies dressed with Linndrum and her ethereal vocals, oozing sensuality. Out on 11th of October, the single leads a string of releases and gives a sonic sneak peek of her debut album on Prins Thomas’s HM label.

In her own words, Elli said ‘’‘Race My Heartbeat’, is about the liberating moment when you meet someone and reach that sweet spot of trust where you can let go. Being transparent while merging the physical and emotional. The feeling of a night drive without destination, you go as far as you need, or want, together.”

Electronic musician and singer/songwriter originally from Greece, ELLI has been based in London for the better part of a decade working as an automotive engineer and creating music. Following collaborations with several producers as a vocalist, and releases on acclaimed labels including Connected, Anjunadeep, !K7, Objektivity and Truesoul, she is ready to take the next step and release her own solo material.

Channelling a broad range of influences, her solo project explores the intersection between ambient/ electronic soundscapes and a more upbeat side that leans towards synth-pop and electronica. Recent tracks ‘Radiant’, ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Silver Moon’ and ‘Aggregate’ have been championed by tastemakers including BBC Radio 1’s Jaguar, who playlisted the tracks in the BBC Introducing Dance show and &ME who playlisted on his Spotify ‘TrackID’.

