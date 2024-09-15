Universal Music India launches Vedam Records, a wellness music label alongside three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej with his album 'Break Of Dawn'

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, has announced the launch of Vedam Records, a new wellness-focused music label rooted in the timeless traditions of Indian culture. Vedam Records aspires to bring benefits of authentic wellness music from India to the world.

In the sacred Indian texts of the Vedas, The Samaveda details Vedic melodies and chants that have been practiced in India for thousands of years. These ancient guides channel deep sonic-cleansing techniques and sounds to help encourage better mental wellness and balance.

Vedam Records has collaborated with acclaimed Indian composer, U.N. good will ambassador, and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej who brings his unparalleled musical expertise and his knowledge of Indian wellness practices. Ricky, whose work has been celebrated worldwide for its ability to bridge cultural divides and elevate consciousness, will work closely with Vedam Records to help ensure the highest standards of artistic excellence and solidifying the label’s position at the forefront of this emerging musical category.

In his first collaboration with Vedam Records, Ricky has released Break Of Dawn, his latest studio album, which explores the ancient Indian musical heritage of the Vedas, using their core tenets in every composition, and each song crafted through the lens of upliftment and healing. Collaborating with nine of the finest musicians in their respective fields from around the world, Break Of Dawn delivers soothing melodies, rich with Indian musical and cultural influences, and is the perfect companion to the daily practices of Yoga and Meditation.

Forthcoming releases from Vedam Records will follow the tenets of these traditional INDIAN VEDIC WELLNESS SYSTEMS (I.V.W.S) serving five distinct verticals for listeners: Yoga, Meditation, Focus, Sleep and Chakra Balancing.

In making the announcement, Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, India & South Asia; SVP Strategy, AMEA (Africa, for Middle East, Asia) at Universal Music Group said, "With the launch of Vedam Records, we are embarking on a transformative journey, focused on improving the effectiveness and accessibility to authentic wellness music worldwide, steeped in traditional Indian Vedic practices and calibrated to various aspects of your wellbeing. We are also thrilled to collaborate with Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy winner and one of the most acclaimed and respected Indian musicians today to help bring the label to life. Our mission for Vedam is simple, to release powerful music from India, created for the world to support better mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.”

Ricky Kej shared his excitement about the collaboration, “Music has the unique ability to transcend boundaries and elevate the human spirit. For me, Vedam Records presents an opportunity to compose music that is therapeutic and necessary - now, more than ever. In alignment with the Indian Vedic Wellness Systems (I.V.W.S.), I am crafting music that is not just a listening experience— but an introspective sonic journey, filled with joy. Every song in Break of Dawn is such a unique journey that I feel will touch listeners at a deeper and more emotional level. I am certain that together with Vedam Records, we will create a positive impact around the world, through the powerful medium of music.”

Vedam Records was launched to pioneer a new era in the wellness music category through blending the ancient wisdom of India with modern musical compositions to create sounds designed to benefit listeners’ health and wellbeing. Vedam Records offers a unique fusion of tradition and musical innovation that will resonate with audiences globally.

Break Of Dawn is available on all streaming platforms worldwide. The first video of the title track Break Of Dawn has been released on the official Youtube channel of Vedam records.

You can stream the album here and watch the video here.