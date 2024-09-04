RadioandMusic
Chris Janson celebrates labor Day weekend performing his summertime hit 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' on 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

MUMBAI: Country music hitmaker, Chris Janson, took the stage at 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Sunday to celebrate Labor Day weekend by performing his current Top 30 song, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get." The full-throttle showman's track is currently sitting at #29 on the Country charts and his electrifying Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour continues with upcoming shows across the country. This past weekend Janson performed four shows in three days and will be taking the Opry stage in Nashville tonight (9/3).

WATCH: Chris Janson's Fox & Friends Weekend Performance of "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get"

Recently, Janson hit the stage during Bret Michaels' Parti Gras 2.0 in Pine Knob, MI where he played an energetic 45-minute set as the only Country artist on the roster. He was joined on the bill by rock legends Dee Snider, Lou Gramm and Don Felder. Janson, Michaels and Felder joined forces on Poison's "Your Mama Don't Dance," giving the fans an unforgettable performance.

