News |  25 Apr 2025 13:46 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Danny's Chahvan Sohneya crosses 2.8 million views on YouTube in just 5 days

MUMBAI: Crosses 2.8 Million Views in Just 5 Days | Currently Trending #4 on Instagram and #26 on YouTube Music

In the day and age of formulaic romantic songs, singer-songwriter Danny has come with a melancholic, stirring ballad that has already gone viral. It is becoming a hearty favourite for many and topping the charts of love songs. Chahvan Sohneya, a duet featuring the vocals of Madhubanti Bagchi, is more than just a track - it’s a soulful experience.

Within just five days of release, the song has already crossed 2.8 million views on YouTube and is currently trending at #4 on Instagram and #26 on YouTube Music. It has already found its place in thousands of Reels, after Danny's 2024 hit track Ve Haaniyaan.

Chahvan Sohneya can leave you emotional with a loving symphony. Danny’s voice is restrained yet rich, layered with a sense of belonging. Every line feels like an experience that is being lived. The track has its own poetic meanings and a raw emotional tone. It is a heartwarming love track that touches the soul and stays.

This isn’t Danny’s first brush with magic. Just a few months ago, he amazed the audience with the song Ve Haaniyaan, which was in everyone's heart last year and still resides within. With another promising song Chahvan Sohneya, he elevates that promise even further.

