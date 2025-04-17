Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the globe unable to access the popular music streaming platform. The outage has affected both desktop and mobile versions of the app, with reports pouring in from various regions.

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” Spotify confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), as the issue began gaining traction online.

Initial reports of the disruption originated from Europe, but the problem quickly spread to other parts of the world, including the United States. Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages, reported a spike in complaints from American users. ThousandEyes’ outage map also indicated global impact.

While the exact cause of the outage remains unclear, Spotify has addressed growing speculation about a potential security breach. In an official statement, the company dismissed the hacking rumors as “false” and assured users that it is “working to resolve it as soon as possible.”

Spotify currently serves over 675 million users across more than 180 markets, with 263 million of them being paid subscribers. Today’s disruption comes exactly one week after a previous, shorter-lived service interruption.

As the hashtags #Spotify and #SpotifyDown began trending on X, users flooded the platform with reactions and humorous memes. One user wrote, “Spotify is down-I thought my account was getting hacked,” capturing the confusion and panic many felt in the moment.

For now, Spotify continues to investigate the issue, with no timeline yet announced for when full service will be restored.

