RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Apr 2025 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Music brings the iconic ‘Crime Master Gogo’ back with an electrifying remix

MUMBAI: Tips Music proudly announces the release of "Crime Master Gogo (Remix)," a fresh contemporary take on the beloved character from the cult classic film "Andaz Apna Apna." This high-energy club remix features the stunning Zaara Yesmin and has been masterfully produced by renowned DJ Flipsyd.

The surprise came in just days before the much-anticipated theatrical re-release of "Andaz Apna Apna," which returns to cinemas nationwide on April 25, 2025. This strategic release aims to reignite nostalgia among long-time fans while introducing the iconic character to a new generation.

"Crime Master Gogo (Remix)" transforms the memorable persona into a party anthem, blending classic dialogues with pulsating beats perfect for creators and social media enthusiasts. The track delivers a perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary club music that's designed to go viral.

The music video, featuring the charismatic Zaara Yesmin, offers visual flair that complements DJ Flipsyd's production prowess, creating an audiovisual experience that's both nostalgic and fresh.

"Crime Master Gogo (Remix)" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Tags
Zaara Yesmin Songs Singer music
Related news
 | 25 Apr 2025

Benny Blanco gives Selena Gomez a dream prom night, wins hearts online amid Justin Bieber's cryptic post

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is redefining boyfriend goals with his latest heartwarming gesture for fiancée Selena Gomez. The acclaimed music producer recently surprised Gomez with a prom night experience she never had—earning him massive love and admiration across the internet.

read more
 | 25 Apr 2025

Hamza Rahimtula and Rajasthan Folkstars unveil ‘Origins’, A 10-track fusion of house music and Rajasthani Folk

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian house music producer Hamza Rahimtula joins forces with the Rajasthan Folkstars for Origins—a groundbreaking 10-track album that blends the hypnotic pulse of house music with the rich textures of Rajasthani folk.

read more
 | 25 Apr 2025

Rose makes history at AMAs: First K-Pop Artist Nominated outside genre category, lands major collaboration nod with Bruno Mars

MUMBAI: The American Music Awards unveiled this year’s list of nominees earlier today, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift.

read more
 | 25 Apr 2025

Last Minute India unveils their most soul-stirring track yet – "Main Sach Kahun"

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Last Minute India returns with their most emotionally raw and powerful track yet, "Main Sach Kahun". A song that goes beyond melody and rhythm, it delivers a soul-baring narrative rooted in real-life experiences and heartfelt emotion.

read more
 | 25 Apr 2025

Singer Danny's Chahvan Sohneya crosses 2.8 million views on YouTube in just 5 days

MUMBAI: Crosses 2.8 Million Views in Just 5 Days | Currently Trending #4 on Instagram and #26 on YouTube Music

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Danny's Chahvan Sohneya crosses 2.8 million views on YouTube in just 5 days

MUMBAI: Crosses 2.8 Million Views in Just 5 Days | Currently Trending #4 on Instagram and #26 on YouTube Music In the day and age of formulaic...read more

2
Tips Music brings the iconic ‘Crime Master Gogo’ back with an electrifying remix

MUMBAI: Tips Music proudly announces the release of "Crime Master Gogo (Remix)," a fresh contemporary take on the beloved character from the cult...read more

3
Benny Blanco gives Selena Gomez a dream prom night, wins hearts online amid Justin Bieber's cryptic post

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is redefining boyfriend goals with his latest heartwarming gesture for fiancée Selena Gomez. The acclaimed music producer...read more

4
Rose makes history at AMAs: First K-Pop Artist Nominated outside genre category, lands major collaboration nod with Bruno Mars

MUMBAI: The American Music Awards unveiled this year’s list of nominees earlier today, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Ariana Grande,...read more

5
DESI TRILL unveils Aman Moroney’s soul-stirring debut single “Neend” blending Indian tradition with modern soundscapes

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL is thrilled to announce the successful release of “Neend”, the poignant debut single from the exceptionally talented composer-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games