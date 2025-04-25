Tips Music brings the iconic ‘Crime Master Gogo’ back with an electrifying remix

MUMBAI: Tips Music proudly announces the release of "Crime Master Gogo (Remix)," a fresh contemporary take on the beloved character from the cult classic film "Andaz Apna Apna." This high-energy club remix features the stunning Zaara Yesmin and has been masterfully produced by renowned DJ Flipsyd.
The surprise came in just days before the much-anticipated theatrical re-release of "Andaz Apna Apna," which returns to cinemas nationwide on April 25, 2025. This strategic release aims to reignite nostalgia among long-time fans while introducing the iconic character to a new generation.
"Crime Master Gogo (Remix)" transforms the memorable persona into a party anthem, blending classic dialogues with pulsating beats perfect for creators and social media enthusiasts. The track delivers a perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary club music that's designed to go viral.
The music video, featuring the charismatic Zaara Yesmin, offers visual flair that complements DJ Flipsyd's production prowess, creating an audiovisual experience that's both nostalgic and fresh.
"Crime Master Gogo (Remix)" is available now on all major streaming platforms.
