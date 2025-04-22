RadioandMusic
22 Apr 2025
YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing users to highlight and share specific song lyrics directly to third-party platforms. As reported by 9To5Google, this new tool offers a customisable experience, letting users choose lines from a song and share them with a background of their choice-much like what Spotify already offers.

The feature introduces a pill-shaped “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen. Tapping it opens a selection tool where users can pick the lyrics they want to share. After that, they can choose a background from a carousel of colours. The preview displays the song title, artist name, album artwork, and the YouTube Music logo. Users can then either save the image or share it through other apps.

This new addition is being rolled out gradually and will become more widely available in the coming weeks.

In addition to the lyrics sharing option, YouTube Music is also launching a ‘consistent volume’ setting for both Android and iOS. This feature automatically levels audio across different songs and videos, reducing sudden volume spikes or dips between tracks. It’s similar to YouTube’s existing ‘Stable volume’ option for video playback.

