News |  25 Apr 2025

Benny Blanco gives Selena Gomez a dream prom night, wins hearts online amid Justin Bieber's cryptic post

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is redefining boyfriend goals with his latest heartwarming gesture for fiancée Selena Gomez. The acclaimed music producer recently surprised Gomez with a prom night experience she never had—earning him massive love and admiration across the internet.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Blanco shared that Gomez had never attended her high school prom. Determined to give her the moment she missed, he orchestrated a magical, prom-themed evening complete with a classic mall-style photo session, a limo ride, and formal attire to seal the experience.

Blanco later posted a behind-the-scenes video of the special night to his Instagram, simply captioned “wow.” The touching footage showed him getting ready, waiting for Selena at the bottom of the stairs, enjoying a limo ride, and striking adorable prom poses-all set to the nostalgic tune of Just the Two of Us.

Gomez looked radiant in a dramatic purple high-low gown, paired with black tights, booties, and a statement faux fur coat. Blanco complemented her look with a classic black tux and bowtie, and the two posed for vintage-style portraits, giving fans a glimpse into their fairy-tale night.

The post came just a day after Justin Bieber raised eyebrows with a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, seemingly responding to recent criticism aimed at him and wife Hailey Bieber. “Hurt people hurt people… And honestly if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous seeing me and Hailey going so brazzzyy,” he wrote. “It’s really up for us, and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it… Hailey and I are the Jones’s that are impossible to keep up with.”

While Bieber didn’t directly mention Gomez or Blanco, fans were quick to draw connections between the posts, with many viewing Blanco’s romantic gesture as a quiet yet powerful contrast.

Regardless of online speculation, one thing is clear: Benny Blanco’s prom night surprise has fans swooning—and Selena glowing.

