Last Minute India unveils their most soul-stirring track yet – "Main Sach Kahun"

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Last Minute India returns with their most emotionally raw and powerful track yet, "Main Sach Kahun". A song that goes beyond melody and rhythm, it delivers a soul-baring narrative rooted in real-life experiences and heartfelt emotion.

"Main Sach Kahun" delves deep into the devastating reality of addiction—the internal war between self-awareness and self-destruction. Through poignant lyrics and an evocative soundscape, the song captures the essence of someone grappling with substance abuse, caught in a vicious cycle of regret, broken promises, and helplessness. It speaks not only to those who’ve faced addiction firsthand, but also to anyone who’s watched a loved one fade away under its grip.

“Main Sach Kahun is deeply personal to me. It was born during a phase in my life when I was at my lowest—when I felt stuck, overwhelmed, and desperate to break free. The words came to me not as lyrics, but as a cry for help. Addiction, in any form, can feel like an endless trap, and this song became my way of processing that pain. It’s not just my story—it’s a reflection of a struggle many people silently face. Through this song, I wanted to voice that chaos, that longing for redemption, and remind anyone listening that they’re not alone.” Stated Subodh Gupta, Founder, Songwriter, & Bassist of Last Minute India

With every verse, "Main Sach Kahun" paints the picture of a person unraveling—losing their health, career, and relationships, yet longing for redemption. It’s a deeply relatable tale of vulnerability, told with honesty and sensitivity. The music, both haunting and beautiful, amplifies the rawness of the lyrics, creating a lasting emotional impact.

This release marks another milestone in Last Minute India's journey as a band that never shies away from meaningful storytelling.

About Last Minute India

Last Minute India is a Mumbai-based Hindi Pop and Alternative Rock quintet that found its roots in the most unexpected place—a college engineering campus. What began as a spontaneous jamming session turned into a powerful voice in the indie music scene. With an ethos built around embracing life’s uncertainties and synchronicities, the band’s music inspires independence, resilience, and emotional authenticity.

Known for their thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic sound, Last Minute India is committed to creating music that not only entertains but also resonates with listeners on a deeper level.

