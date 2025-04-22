G. Venugopal hilariously shuts down his own death rumour again!

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer G. Venugopal has become the latest target of a bizarre celebrity death hoax—but instead of getting upset, he’s responding with wit and humor.

Taking to social media, the veteran singer addressed the absurd rumors about his alleged passing due to illness. In a post that was equal parts sarcastic and hilarious, Venugopal shared a screenshot of the fake message that had gone viral and wrote, “Looks like I’ve had the honor of ‘dying’ for the second time in a year!”

He went on to share that the news reached him just as he returned from a thrilling holiday in Kashmir with his wife. “After snow trekking in Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam, we came back to Srinagar—only to discover I had apparently died. The news was shared in my school WhatsApp group with the caption, ‘If you keep dying like this every now and then, what are we supposed to do, da?’”

Clearly amused, Venugopal ended his post with a cheeky thought: “Now I’m wondering… should I hold a press conference just to confirm I’m not planning to die anytime soon?”

His post quickly drew laughter and love from fans. One user joked, “It’s good to resurrect during Easter,” while another added, “May God bless you with a long and happy life—don’t give us such shocks!” Others called out the creators of such fake news, calling it “nonsense” and “truly disturbing.”

While the rumor mill might be in overdrive, G. Venugopal is very much alive—and clearly, still full of life and laughter.