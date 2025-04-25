DESI TRILL unveils Aman Moroney’s soul-stirring debut single “Neend” blending Indian tradition with modern soundscapes

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL is thrilled to announce the successful release of “Neend”, the poignant debut single from the exceptionally talented composer- producer, Aman Moroney. This deeply emotional track transcends language and culture, exploring the universal struggle with sleeplessness and posing a profound question: Is attachment worth losing sleep over, or are those sleepless nights a testament to true love?

Aman Moroney is an award-winning music producer, engineer, mixer and songwriter, celebrated for his ability to seamlessly blend rich Indian instrumentation with contemporary global production styles. With accolades such as the Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) - Music Producer of the Year, Aman stands out among the most innovative musical voices emerging from India.

“Neend” which translates to "sleep," began with a powerful inquiry: “Neend mujhe kyu aati nahi?” (Why can’t I sleep?). It beautifully captures the emotional turmoil of restlessness — whether stemming from heartache, ambition, or unrelenting dreams — immersing listeners in the complexities of sleepless nights.

Musically, “Neend” masterfully fuses classic Indian sounds with contemporary textures, featuring a rhythmic tabla that anchors the composition alongside ethereal electric pianos and atmospheric synths, creating a dreamlike experience. The resulting soundscape feels both timeless and refreshingly modern, inviting audiences to embark on an introspective journey.

Filmed against the stunning backdrop of Jodhpur’s iconic Blue City, the accompanying music video immerses viewers in the region's rich cultural hues. A heartwarming song is about Neend — or the lack of it — and how love, ambition, dreams, and worries can keep us awake at night.” moments during the shoot saw a local passerby spontaneously offer his dupatta (stole), becoming a touching symbol of the area's warmth and generosity.

Aman’s professional journey began in 2013 under the mentorship of acclaimed producer Ashish Manchanda. This foundation equipped him with a profound understanding of crafting soundscapes that resonate with raw human emotion. His experience includes contributions to influential platforms like “Coke Studio,” “MTV Unplugged,” and major Bollywood films such as “Laila Majnu” and “Bharat.”

Joining DESI TRILL in 2025 marks a significant chapter in Aman’s career. His debut single “Neend,” released under this groundbreaking label, embodies his signature style of fusing timeless Indian sounds with futuristic textures. As DESI TRILL amplifies emerging South Asian voices, Aman Moroney stands at the forefront, poised to bring new sonic depth to the global music scene.

In reflecting on the creation of "Neend," Aman shares, “Inspired by sleepless nights spent creating music, I wanted to tell a personal story with 'Neend Mujhe Kyun Aati Nahi.' Collaborating with Mihir Thatte and Shaurya Saxena, who features on the track, we crafted lyrics that reflect the emotions that keep us awake — love, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams. This song resonates with every artist's experience of chasing inspiration in the quiet of the night.

Vocalist Shaurya Saxena reflects, "When Aman first shared the melody, its quiet intensity immediately resonated with me. The line ‘Neend Mujhe Kyun Aati Nahi’ captures a universal feeling, especially for artists like us. Singing this song while incorporating Indian classical music nuances made it even more special. Working with Aman has come full circle in my journey, and 'Neend' is truly a piece of my story."

Speaking about the track Shabz Naqvi ( Co-founder – DESITRILL) says “ We are super excited here at DESI TRILL to be working so closely with 2 incredible talents, DESI TRILL very own Aman Moroney and Shaurya Saxena. Together they have. Utilised the traditional Hindi sound which has been at the back for many years while still bringing forward the current pop dynamics effortlessly. DESI TRILL is all about keeping the sound and tradition of Indian heritage very much alive and “Neend” delivers this incredibly.

“Neend” is now available on all major streaming platforms.