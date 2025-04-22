Electronic music surges ahead on TikTok as user preferences shift

MUMBAI: While iconic acts like the Gallagher brothers are set to dominate stadium tours this summer, a different musical wave is rising on TikTok—electronic music. For the first time in 2024, genres like techno and house outpaced indie and alternative in TikTok video views, signaling a major shift in user preferences.

Globally, videos tagged with #ElectronicMusic amassed over 13 billion views last year—up 45% from 2023. Even more striking, the number of videos created using the tag more than doubled in that same period. This rapid growth outstripped the rise seen in rap, hip-hop, and indie/alternative categories.

According to TikTok, creators are increasingly using electronic tracks to soundtrack sport, fitness, fashion, travel, and summer holiday content, making it the go-to genre for high-energy and visually driven posts.

Toyin Mustapha, TikTok’s Head of Music Partnerships for the UK and Ireland, credits the genre’s rise to its growing accessibility and the mainstream success of UK artists like Disclosure and Joel Corry. “Dance music has become more commercial and widely accepted,” he said. “TikTok is playing a major role in breaking genre boundaries for artists.”

TikTok’s influence in the music industry continues to grow, often serving as the launchpad for viral hits. One of last year’s biggest summer anthems, Adam Port’s “Move”, first found traction on the platform before climbing global charts. Similarly, Pawsa’s “Dirty Cash (Money Talks)” became a chart success after trending on TikTok, reaching No. 17 in the UK.

Live performances are also reflecting this shift. Fred Again’s headlining sets at Reading and Leeds solidified electronic music’s place at major festivals, while artists like Jazzy—the first Irish female to top the Irish charts in over a decade—are translating TikTok virality into real-world recognition.

Rising DJs like Hannah Laing (dubbed the queen of “doof”) and Billy Gillies are further proof of the platform’s impact. Both have built strong fanbases through TikTok, with Laing even launching her own festival and record label.

In the UK alone, views of videos with the #ElectronicMusic tag increased by 22%, and content creation using the tag jumped over 50%. Mustapha noted, “Electronic music is deeply community-driven, and on TikTok, tagging the genre is a way for users to signal their identity and the community they belong to.”

As the digital and music worlds continue to intertwine, TikTok remains a powerful force in shaping not just what we listen to—but how entire genres evolve.