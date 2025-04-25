Rose makes history at AMAs: First K-Pop Artist Nominated outside genre category, lands major collaboration nod with Bruno Mars

MUMBAI: The American Music Awards unveiled this year’s list of nominees earlier today, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift. As always, the competition is fierce and filled with music’s biggest names.

But making headlines of her own is BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who has officially made history. The global K-pop icon is now the first and only K-pop artist to be nominated outside the genre’s dedicated category—a groundbreaking moment. On top of that, she stands as the only female nominee in the ‘Favorite K-pop Artist’ category.

Rosé’s trailblazing nomination comes in the coveted ‘Collaboration of the Year’ category, thanks to her chart-topping track APT with none other than Bruno Mars—a hit that took the world by storm last year.

The other contenders in the category include power duos like Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Luther, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die with a Smile, Marshmello and Kane Brown’s Miles on It, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s I Had Some Help, and Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight.

A historic moment for K-pop—and for Rosé.