Rose makes history at AMAs: First K-Pop Artist Nominated outside genre category, lands major collaboration nod with Bruno Mars

MUMBAI: The American Music Awards unveiled this year’s list of nominees earlier today, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift. As always, the competition is fierce and filled with music’s biggest names.
But making headlines of her own is BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who has officially made history. The global K-pop icon is now the first and only K-pop artist to be nominated outside the genre’s dedicated category—a groundbreaking moment. On top of that, she stands as the only female nominee in the ‘Favorite K-pop Artist’ category.
Rosé’s trailblazing nomination comes in the coveted ‘Collaboration of the Year’ category, thanks to her chart-topping track APT with none other than Bruno Mars—a hit that took the world by storm last year.
The other contenders in the category include power duos like Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Luther, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die with a Smile, Marshmello and Kane Brown’s Miles on It, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s I Had Some Help, and Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight.
A historic moment for K-pop—and for Rosé.
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more
MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more
MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more
MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more
MUMBAI: Crosses 2.8 Million Views in Just 5 Days | Currently Trending #4 on Instagram and #26 on YouTube Music In the day and age of formulaic...read more
MUMBAI: Tips Music proudly announces the release of "Crime Master Gogo (Remix)," a fresh contemporary take on the beloved character from the cult...read more
MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is redefining boyfriend goals with his latest heartwarming gesture for fiancée Selena Gomez. The acclaimed music producer...read more
MUMBAI: The American Music Awards unveiled this year’s list of nominees earlier today, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Ariana Grande,...read more
MUMBAI: DESI TRILL is thrilled to announce the successful release of “Neend”, the poignant debut single from the exceptionally talented composer-...read more