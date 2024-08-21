eaJ and Salem Ilese join forces on anthem "burn", eaJ announces new EP

MUMBAI: Korean-American singer-songwriter eaJ (Jae Park) and pop sensation Salem Ilese join forces for the first time on "burn", a captivating indie pop record that explores the turmoil of love and heartbreak. Alongside the single release, eaJ is announcing his new EP titled 'when the rain stopped following me', set for release on September 20th.

With honest verses from both artists that convey the turbulence of love and resentment, "burn" masterfully captures the push-pull feeling of navigating a complicated internal monologue. Building into a cathartic chorus that demands to be sung at full volume – “burn” is a scorching anthem for anyone who’s ever burned themselves with love.

"burn" builds on the massive success of his previous collaboration with renowned Indonesian singer-songwriter HINDIA, "right where you left me", which landed the coveted playlist cover of New Music Friday Indonesia and topped prominent Spotify playlists like Lagi Viral, ORG., Pop Rising Indonesia, and more.

Previous singles "friendly fire", which explores the complexities of a tumultuous relationship, and "Mad", a poignant story of betrayal and loss, have made waves on multiple hit radio stations across Asia, including 987FM (Singapore), Hitz (Malaysia), Tofu Pop Radio (Thailand), and Prambors (Indonesia), garnering over 3.4 million total streams since their release.

Meanwhile, 2024 is set to be a huge year in the live arena for eaJ. In August, eaJ will be opening for the iconic band Imagine Dragons. Following that, eaJ will embark on his highly-anticipated Asia tour in September, with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Building upon the strong support of his incredibly passionate fan base, 2024 brings an unwavering commitment from eaJ to share more timeless music and create priceless moments together.