J-POP Royalty release of first full album

MUMBAI: The musical phenomenon continues to sweep Japan and the globe with the announcement of the highly anticipated release of Number_i’s first full album, No.I (Number One), set to drop on 23rd September. This album marks a new chapter for the J-Pop trio following a string of achievements that have solidified their place in the music scene.

The journey began on 1st January, with the digital release of their debut single "GOAT". The accompanying music video quickly went viral, amassing over 10 million views within just three days and clinching the global #1 spot on YouTube's daily music video ranking as of 3rd January. The track also soared to the top of the Billboard JAPAN comprehensive song chart, the "JAPAN Hot 100."

Building on this momentum, the three-piece male group released their "GOAT" EP on 6th March, featuring the titular debut track alongside additional 5 songs (including “Blow Your Cover”), quickly reaching #1 on the Billboard Japan Weekly Single Sales Chart. It also achieved the highest first-week digital download numbers of the year on the Oricon chart, further cementing their status as breakout stars.

Their dynamic performance at the "88rising Futures" special stage during this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on 14th April caught the attention of a global audience. Following this performance, "GOAT" skyrocketed to #10 on the US iTunes overall chart and secured the #3 spot on the Hip-Hop chart, generating substantial buzz and acclaim.

27th May saw the release of the Mini Album No.O-ring-, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Japan comprehensive album chart "Hot Albums". The music video for its lead track "BON" achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 10 million views within two days and ranking 2nd globally on YouTube's daily MV ranking as of 27th May. The song also held the #2 position on the Billboard JAPAN comprehensive song chart, the "JAPAN Hot 100".

Anticipation builds as the lead track "INZM" (Inazuma) from the forthcoming album No.I will be released on streaming services on 19th August. Produced by Yuta Jinguji, "INZM" promises to be an electrifying addition to their discography, following the success of tracks like "GOAT" and the Sho Hirano-produced "BON".

The album No.I will feature a total of 13 songs in its limited first edition, while the regular edition will include an additional bonus track, bringing the total to 14. This release showcases the group's evolution and artistic range, poised to captivate audiences around the world.