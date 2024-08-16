Malhar Rang – Season's Melodic expressions featuring Jayateerth Mevundi

MUMBAI: The monsoon season in India has long been celebrated through the lyrical beauty of Malhar Ragas, a quintessential element of Hindustani classical music that encapsulates the romance and rejuvenation brought by the rains. These melodies, steeped in tradition, resonate deeply with the natural world, drawing a connection between time, nature, and music that is both timeless and profound.
Sharada Rangmanch presents “Malhar Rang – Seasons Melodic Expressions,” curated by Pancham Nishad, at Yashwant Natyamandir in Matunga West. This enchanting evening will feature renowned vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, a leading exponent of the Kirana Gharana, as he captivates the audience with the rich and melodious Malhar Ragas. The event is scheduled for 25th August 2024 from 8:00 p.m. onwards.
Malhar Ragas such as Miyan Malhar, Gaud Malhar, Megh Malhar, Ramdasi Malhar, and Sur Malhar have been traditionally performed during the monsoon season, their melodies echoing the rhythm and spirit of the rains. Each rendition captures the essence of the season, cleansing the earth and the soul, and infusing listeners with a sense of renewal and joy.
Jayateerth Mevundi, whose mastery of these ragas is unparalleled, will be accompanied by an exceptional ensemble of musicians: Nikhil Pathak on tabla, Sukhad Munde on Pakhwaj, Varad Kathpurkar on flute, and Farooq Latif Khan on Sarangi. Together, they will weave a musical tapestry that embodies the serenity and beauty of the monsoon.
Born in Hubli, Jayateerth Mevundi’s journey in music began informally at home, where he first engaged with bhajans and devotional songs. At the age of 14, driven by a deep passion for music, he sought out formal training under Pandit Arjunsa Nakod and later under Shripati Padigar, a disciple of the legendary Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. Today, Jayateerth stands as a beacon of the Kirana Gharana, known for his profound understanding and emotive renditions of classical ragas.
Tickets for “Malhar Rang” are now available at www.bookmyshow.com
Event Details:
MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more
MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more
MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, recently announced the lread more
MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more
MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more
MUMBAI: Get ready to dance to the new song by Shekhar Ravjiani and Shilpa Rao! Their exciting new track, 'Asar Tera Kaisa,' is out today, August 16,...read more
MUMBAI: Red Bull Records today announced the London-born singer-songwriter, Morgan, has joined its roster. The 23-year-old powerhouse brings her...read more
MUMBAI: Released this week on Ninja Tune, “Expander” cuts a slice of unmistakable Bonobo, deftly weaving organic vocals and instrumentation with peak...read more
MUMBAI: Continuing to break down sonic and stylistic walls, genre-smashing HUSH serves up an ethereal and entrancing new single and music video...read more
MUMBAI: Destroy Boys have released a new album, 'Funeral Soundtrack #4', via Hopeless Records. Their fourth album features Mannequin Pussy and Scowl...read more