Malhar Rang – Season's Melodic expressions featuring Jayateerth Mevundi

MUMBAI: The monsoon season in India has long been celebrated through the lyrical beauty of Malhar Ragas, a quintessential element of Hindustani classical music that encapsulates the romance and rejuvenation brought by the rains. These melodies, steeped in tradition, resonate deeply with the natural world, drawing a connection between time, nature, and music that is both timeless and profound.

Sharada Rangmanch presents “Malhar Rang – Seasons Melodic Expressions,” curated by Pancham Nishad, at Yashwant Natyamandir in Matunga West. This enchanting evening will feature renowned vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, a leading exponent of the Kirana Gharana, as he captivates the audience with the rich and melodious Malhar Ragas. The event is scheduled for 25th August 2024 from 8:00 p.m. onwards.

Malhar Ragas such as Miyan Malhar, Gaud Malhar, Megh Malhar, Ramdasi Malhar, and Sur Malhar have been traditionally performed during the monsoon season, their melodies echoing the rhythm and spirit of the rains. Each rendition captures the essence of the season, cleansing the earth and the soul, and infusing listeners with a sense of renewal and joy.

Jayateerth Mevundi, whose mastery of these ragas is unparalleled, will be accompanied by an exceptional ensemble of musicians: Nikhil Pathak on tabla, Sukhad Munde on Pakhwaj, Varad Kathpurkar on flute, and Farooq Latif Khan on Sarangi. Together, they will weave a musical tapestry that embodies the serenity and beauty of the monsoon.

Born in Hubli, Jayateerth Mevundi’s journey in music began informally at home, where he first engaged with bhajans and devotional songs. At the age of 14, driven by a deep passion for music, he sought out formal training under Pandit Arjunsa Nakod and later under Shripati Padigar, a disciple of the legendary Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. Today, Jayateerth stands as a beacon of the Kirana Gharana, known for his profound understanding and emotive renditions of classical ragas.

Tickets for “Malhar Rang” are now available at www.bookmyshow.com

Event Details: