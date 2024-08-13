Dive into the groove with Shriya's latest track "Like That"!

MUMBAI: Attention, music lovers! The Mumbai music scene is buzzing with excitement as Shriya, an incredibly talented 18-year-old singer-songwriter, drops her newest single, "Like That." This track is set to release on July 26th, 2024, and promises to be the perfect addition to your summer playlist.

At just 18, Shriya has already made a mark on the music world with five singles and over 50 live performances at prestigious venues like the Royal Opera House and NCPA. Inspired by artists like Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, and Erykah Badu, Shriya's music blends contemporary R&B, Soul, and Pop into a unique and captivating sound. And if that wasn't enough, she's also lent her voice to ads for top brands like Nykaa Fashion and Lenskart. Talk about versatility!

"Like That" is a masterpiece that explores the thrill of closeness and intimacy, all wrapped up in a sophisticated production. With a dynamic rhythm section and lyrics that draw you into Shriya's world of desire and intensity, this track is a perfect balance of 'chill' and 'groove.' Imagine this: you're in a nightclub, the lights are dim, and "Like That" starts blasting through the speakers. The vibe is electric, and you can't help but move to the beat. That's the magic Shriya has created with this song.

This track wouldn't be the same without the brilliant minds behind its production. Shriya wrote and composed the song, while Hersh Desai produced, mixed it. The final mastering touch was given by Fili Filizzola, ensuring that every beat and note is perfect for your ears. Fili has worked with renowned artists like Doja Cat and SZA, Harry Styles, and Bieber, and is a Latin Grammy nominated mastering engineer.

What's Next for Shriya?

Hold on to your seats because 2024 is going to be a rollercoaster ride of musical delights from Shriya. She's working on a four-song EP set to launch in August. This EP will be a glimpse into the vast and creative mind of an 18-year-old artist who's just getting started. We can't wait to hear more!

The music video for "Like That" is out now! Dive into Shriya's latest hit and get ready to groove. Follow her on Instagram to keep up with all her exciting updates!