RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Aug 2024 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

Dive into the groove with Shriya's latest track "Like That"!

MUMBAI: Attention, music lovers! The Mumbai music scene is buzzing with excitement as Shriya, an incredibly talented 18-year-old singer-songwriter, drops her newest single, "Like That." This track is set to release on July 26th, 2024, and promises to be the perfect addition to your summer playlist.

At just 18, Shriya has already made a mark on the music world with five singles and over 50 live performances at prestigious venues like the Royal Opera House and NCPA. Inspired by artists like Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, and Erykah Badu, Shriya's music blends contemporary R&B, Soul, and Pop into a unique and captivating sound. And if that wasn't enough, she's also lent her voice to ads for top brands like Nykaa Fashion and Lenskart. Talk about versatility!

"Like That" is a masterpiece that explores the thrill of closeness and intimacy, all wrapped up in a sophisticated production. With a dynamic rhythm section and lyrics that draw you into Shriya's world of desire and intensity, this track is a perfect balance of 'chill' and 'groove.' Imagine this: you're in a nightclub, the lights are dim, and "Like That" starts blasting through the speakers. The vibe is electric, and you can't help but move to the beat. That's the magic Shriya has created with this song.

This track wouldn't be the same without the brilliant minds behind its production. Shriya wrote and composed the song, while Hersh Desai produced, mixed it. The final mastering touch was given by Fili Filizzola, ensuring that every beat and note is perfect for your ears. Fili has worked with renowned artists like Doja Cat and SZA, Harry Styles, and Bieber, and is a Latin Grammy nominated mastering engineer.

What's Next for Shriya?

Hold on to your seats because 2024 is going to be a rollercoaster ride of musical delights from Shriya. She's working on a four-song EP set to launch in August. This EP will be a glimpse into the vast and creative mind of an 18-year-old artist who's just getting started. We can't wait to hear more!

The music video for "Like That" is out now! Dive into Shriya's latest hit and get ready to groove. Follow her on Instagram to keep up with all her exciting updates!

Tags
Shriya Like That music
Related news
 | 13 Aug 2024

Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan" - A Hyper-Pop anthem of flirty expressions and playful romance

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava the sensational finalist on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2009 show announces the release of her latest single, ‘Galtiyan,’ an electrifying hyper-pop track that artfully blends RnB rhythms with playful, flirty lyrics.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Get ready to be swept off your feet with Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Bawara Mann"

MUMBAI: This song is an emotional rollercoaster, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of love and the comforting feeling of being understood.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Five iconic decades Pacha Ibiza's new tome proudly celebrates an unmatched legacy

MUMBAI: To mark the remarkable occasion of Pacha Ibiza’s fifth decade, a commemorative book named Fifty Years of Bliss has been released as a tribute to this haven for music lovers.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2024

Henrik Schwarz and Mano Le Tough amplify Bedouin's Saga residency at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: This Wednesday, Pacha Ibiza's illustrious SAGA Ibiza outdoes itself yet again with a spectacular lineup, headlined by Henrik Schwarz and Mano Le Tough.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2024

Rockstar DSP's India Tour in Hyderabad: National Award-winning composer drops exciting teaser of his electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Get ready to rock, Hyderabad! The much-acclaimed music maestro and National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, famously known as Rockstar DSP, is set to kick-start his much-anticipated India Tour in the city.

read more

RnM Biz

OnePlus announces OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio product

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more

Mass Appeal India celebrates five year anniversary with major expansion

MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more

‘News18 India Utsav’ launched - a new initiative to celebrate and promote India’s heritage, art and culture

MUMBAI: India’s No.read more

Tinsky unveils India's first mini NFC music keychain, merging vintage charm with modern mech

MUMBAI:Tinksy redefines music access with its groundbreaking Mini NFC Music Keychain, India’s firead more

Percept MICE wins 'President Award' from TCEB for Best MICE Agency of 2023-24

MUMBAI: Percept MICE has been honored with the prestigious 'President Award' by the Thailand Conread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Duncan Laurence, Tanishk Bagchi and Ganesh Waghela (Tangan Tribe) unite for groundbreaking collaboration on 'Feel Your Love (Rapture)'

MUMBAI: In an exciting fusion of international musical talents, Dutch sensation Duncan Laurence and renowned Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi with...read more

2
Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan" - A Hyper-Pop anthem of flirty expressions and playful romance

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava the sensational finalist on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2009 show announces the release of her latest single, ‘Galtiyan,’ an...read more

3
Dive into the groove with Shriya's latest track "Like That"!

MUMBAI: Attention, music lovers! The Mumbai music scene is buzzing with excitement as Shriya, an incredibly talented 18-year-old singer-songwriter,...read more

4
NCPA to host art auction after Maestro Zubin Mehta’s first musical concert of the SOI Autumn 2024 Season

MUMBAI: Maestro Zubin Mehta returns for the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)  Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the National Centre for the...read more

5
Get ready to be swept off your feet with Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Bawara Mann"

MUMBAI: This song is an emotional rollercoaster, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of love and the comforting feeling of being understood....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games