Nikhita Gandhi is thrilled to have checked off her bucket list by singing the song "Holiyaan" from the John Abraham starrer Vedaa

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi is currently basking in the success of her back-to-back chartbuster songs. Her latest track, "Holiyaan," from the upcoming movie Vedaa, is receiving immense love from fans. Nikhita's velvety voice is a perfect fit for the song, adding to its fun and festive vibe.
Speaking about the song, she shares, “Singing a Holi song was always on my bucket list, and I’m glad it came true with ‘Holiyaan.’ I hopped into the sing the moment I heard its arrangement as it was on fire .The song has such a fun vibe and will make you groove to it. It’s exciting to finally have a Holi song in my discography.”
Nikhita Gandhi, who has delivered some of the most popular tracks like 'Qaafirana,' 'Raabta,' 'Burj Khalifa,' and many more, has once again impressed audiences and fans with 'Holiyaan.'
She is currently touring worldwide for her concerts and live shows and will be keeping the fans entertained with many of her upcoming releases.
