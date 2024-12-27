From 'Naina', 'Jugnu' to 'Millionaire' top seven tracks that the audience is grooving to in 2024

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of 2024, filled with joy and cherished memories, what better way to welcome 2025 than with a vibe check featuring the top 7 party songs? Here are the must-have tracks for your 2024 playlist:

1.Naina (Crew)

Naina from the movie Crew is one of the most loved tracks this year. With absolutely sizzling visuals featuring the top actors from Bollywood – Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon Naina has dominated our playlists and pubs and house parties this year.

2.Jugnu (Album)

The mega collaboration between Badshah and pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi for this firecracker track ‘Jugnu’ has won hearts and how. From the hook-step to the lyrics and the music everything about the track is magical. Every party is incomplete without this track and surely Jugnu had to make it to our 2024 party playlist.

3.Tere Pyar Mein (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar)

Vocals by the brilliant Arijit Singh and Pop Icon Nikhita Gandhi, this fun romantic number from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a must in your party playlist. Punched with fun beats and mesmerizing dance steps Tere Pyar Mein leaves in our hearts rentfree.

4.Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz)

The collaboration that had created waves across the nation happens to Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla. The song became an instant chartbuster and till date is ruling hearts. From leading concerts to reality shows and even trending reels Tauba Tauba is one of the most loved tracks of the year. The hookstep of the song is not be missed out.

5.Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2)

Tamannah Bhatia starrer Aaj Ki Raat is the life of every party. The popular track from Stree 2 instantly connected with the audiences for the soul stirring music and how beautifully the track speaks about female consent. The dance step of the songs have also been a rage and till date is trending across various platforms.

6.Soulmate (Album)

This massive collaboration between Arijit Singh and Badshah has got all our hearts. Supremely catchy the song has been the talk of the town since the day it has been dropped and people are grooving to this chartbuster.

7.Husn (Album)

The most soulful track of the year happens to be Anuv Jain’s Husn. The rising star Anuv Jain has stolen the show with this soul stirring track. Husn is the perfect track to hold the hand of your loved ones and step into the New Years.

8.Millionaire (Album)

Forever loved singer YoYo Honey Singh has brought back the jazz and sass with his track Millionaire. The track exudes the typical Honey Singh video charm and we cant control but groove to Millionaire.

Which song are you grooving to this year?