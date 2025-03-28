RadioandMusic
News |  28 Mar 2025 15:37

Bollywood's hot playback singers Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi form Duo 'ShNik'; debut song 'Kaahe' releases today

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s celebrated playback singers Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have officially joined forces to form a dynamic musical duo, ShNik. The duo marks their debut with the release of their first song, ‘Kaahe’, a fusion of folk and hip-hop, available today on all major streaming platforms.

Having known each other since 2010 from their days at A.R. Rahman’s music school, Shashwat and Nikhita have collaborated on various projects over the years. Their shared passion for music, songwriting, and exploring diverse genres led them to create ShNik, a fresh sound that blends India’s rich folk heritage with modern hip-hop influences.

“We’ve always written and composed music together, experimenting with different styles. Recently, Nikhita has been producing a lot of hip-hop music, while we’ve also been drawing inspiration from folk traditions. This fusion really resonated with us, and we felt it deserved its own identity—thus, ShNik was born,” says Shashwat Singh.

‘Kaahe’ is available today on all major streaming platforms and YouTube. Follow ShNik on social media for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more exciting releases.

