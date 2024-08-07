Lou Hayter announces second studio album 'Unfamiliar Skin' with simmering disco cut ‘In My Heart’

MUMBAI: London-based DJ, producer and songwriter Lou Hayter announces her second studio album Unfamiliar Skin with new single and video, ‘In My Heart’. The single arrives on all platforms 7th August via Greco-Roman, with the album due to follow later this year.

Following in the footsteps of her recent singles ‘Stop The Rain’ and ‘Frequency’, which received widespread support from the likes of Tom Ravenscroft, Nemone and Gilles Peterson at BBC 6Music, ‘In My Heart’ is an irresistible sonic case in point. Simmering, debonaire disco complimented by Lou’s mesmerising vocals, calls to mind a delicious array of Balearic deep-cuts and 80s synth-pop edits. Lou delivers a diggers delight of references with thoughtful lyricism and a freshness and integrity all her own. Essential summer listening and a tantalising peek at what Unfamiliar Skin has in store later this year.

Lou Hayter on In My Heart:

“I love ‘In My Heart’ because the horn parts in it are like a surprise to the ears. It was exciting to make it because I didn’t know where it was going myself and it took on a life of its own. Lyrically it belongs in my series of what my brother calls ‘bad boyfriend’ songs. After I made it it made me think of ‘West End Girls’ which is one of my favourite songs and feels very fresh again at the moment”.

On the forthcoming album:

“I’m really excited to be releasing my second album ‘Unfamiliar Skin’. It’s a very personal album to me because I produced, performed and wrote it myself. It felt important for me to do this as only a small percentage of producers are women so I set myself the challenge. The title reflects the new feeling of this role but also has a dual meaning about why the enticing pull of the unfamiliar in relationships can lead to affairs, that’s what the title track is about. I stepped away from my first album a little bit sonically and took inspiration from space-age r&b in the early 2000’s, the sound of Compass Point studios and electronic soul were also a huge influence for me. I have a magpie approach to music in that I’m always looking for something I haven’t heard before that is shiny and exciting to my ears: if it doesn't have magic in it I won’t use it. I made my own world in this record, I’m proud of it and I think it sounds quite unique”.

In My Heart comes with its own anime visual world, directed by fellow musician (The Horrors) and in-demand director, Tom Furse (Stevie Nicks, HAAi, Charles Jeffrey). Leaning into the visual concept around Unfamiliar Skin and drawing from cult anime, Furse presents Hayter as the protagonist in a compelling, Neo-Tokyo multiverse, pursued through the futuristic cityscape by police and motorbike gangs, but always keeping her cool.

On the video, Tom says:

“Lou had shown me some brilliant photographs for the album of her on a motorbike and my mind went straight to ‘Akira’ and ‘Ghost In The Shell’. For years I'd always wanted to make an anime style music video and recently the tools I needed to do it appeared in the world - so how could I not? The video shows Lou on a nighttime motorcycle ride through a chaotic Neo-Tokyo, attempting to clear her head but instead being rudely pursued by police and motorbike gangs.”

From starting out DJing at 19, to breaking through as keyboard player for Mercury-nominated band New Young Pony Club, to her critically acclaimed debut album Private Sunshine ( ‘Album of the Day’ on 6 Music, ‘Annie Mac single of the week’ on Radio 1, Lou Hayter is an artist who has been turning heads with her distinctive musical brand for some years.

A prominent face at the intersection of cutting-edge music, art and style - Lou regularly soundtracks events for the likes of Chanel, Miu Miu and Gucci as well as playing the world’s most respected dancefloors from Glastonbury to Pikes Ibiza to Drumsheds in London, and counts Air’s Jean-Benoit Dunckel and Hot Chip among her list of musical collaborators.

Now signed to Greco-Roman and with the arrival of her second studio album Unfamiliar Skin, Lou steps into new territory as the sole writer, producer and performer of the album. Her signature sound brims with the hallmarks of an expansive record collection and a DJ’s knowledge: modern electro soul, 80’s R&B, colourful electronics and knowing nods to New York disco and proto-house shine throughout her work.