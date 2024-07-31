RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2024 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

Kapil Sharma introduces new music Sensation Honeyjeet Singh

MUMBAI: Renowned TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma has shown his support for emerging artist Honeyjeet Singh, who recently released his song "Baby Don't Ditch Me." Known for his impeccable comic timing and immense popularity, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Honeyjeet and wish him success. He wrote, "Congratulations n Best wishes to my dear @honeyjeetsinghofficial @bpraak n @jaani777." The song features not only the musical talents of Bpraak and Jaani but also stars Sana Sultan Khan, a contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Honeyjeet Singh, the son of well-known playback singer Ashok Mastie, is making significant strides in the music industry. Ashok Mastie is celebrated for hit songs like "Glassy," which he performed alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. Following in his father's footsteps, Honeyjeet is carving out his own space in the music scene with his debut track "Baby Don't Ditch Me."

Kapil Sharma's endorsement adds to the growing excitement around Honeyjeet's budding career. Sharma's immense fanbase and influence in the entertainment industry are expected to boost the visibility of Honeyjeet's new release. The inclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Sultan Khan in the music video further heightens the interest, attracting fans from the popular reality show.

Honeyjeet Singh is already gaining attention for his impressive singing abilities and charismatic presence. His debut video has been well-received, showcasing not only his vocal talent but also his on-screen appeal. Reacting to the support from Kapil Sharma and other industry stalwarts, Honeyjeet expressed his gratitude, acknowledging their encouragement as a driving force behind his early success.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Honeyjeet Singh's next song, "Kangna," anticipating another hit that will cement his place in the music industry. With endorsements from influential figures like Kapil Sharma and collaborations with established artists like Bpraak and Jaani, Honeyjeet is poised for a promising career. As he steps into the limelight, all eyes are on him to see how he will shape his musical journey and build on his family's legacy.

Tags
Kapil Sharma Honeyjeet music Songs
Related news
 | 31 Jul 2024

Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour 'Heartbreak 2020'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the  enchanting voice behind indie hits like 'Qareeb', 'Tere Jaisa', and 'Duur', is embarking on her much-awaited 'Heartbreak 2020' India Tour! set to commence from August onwards.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Five music sensations who have set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances

MUMBAI: Music concerts and the immense craze for them is never-ending. The live interaction, the hooting, the grooving, and the pictures from these concerts are surreal.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Wynk Music users win an exclusive chance to tour the film set of latest sci-fi action thriller - 'Kalki 2898AD'

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, recently offered a once-in-a-lifetime experience to five lucky Wynk Premium users.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Global superstar Katy Perry makes stunning appearance at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Katy Perry was recently spotted at the world-renowned Ibizan music capital - Pacha Ibiza. On Saturday July 27, the multi-platinum artist was seen immersed in the famed environs of the iconic nightclub and its Flower Power spectacle with fellow partygoers.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Phoenix's Jupiter Cyclop's new music video for title track of new album "Age of the UFOnaut" out now!

MUMBAI: Releasing their debut album “Age Of The UFOnaut” on July 19th from Rockshots Records, Phoenix, AZ's Jupiter Cyclops are sharing their latest music video for the record's title track, a riff-driven onslaught about a rare encounter with an interdimensional race.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kapil Sharma introduces new music Sensation Honeyjeet Singh

MUMBAI: Renowned TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma has shown his support for emerging artist Honeyjeet Singh, who recently released his song "Baby...read more

2
Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour 'Heartbreak 2020'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the  enchanting voice behind indie hits like 'Qareeb', 'Tere Jaisa', and 'Duur', is embarking on her...read more

3
Singer-songwriter Swati Bhatt gives resilience a face in her new single - Night Queen

MUMBAI: Described by NPR Music as an artist whose work "ignites senses," New Delhi-based and Raipur-bred singer-songwriter Swati Bhatt is set to...read more

4
Global superstar Katy Perry makes stunning appearance at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Katy Perry was recently spotted at the world-renowned Ibizan music capital - Pacha Ibiza. On Saturday July 27, the multi...read more

5
Rising star Aria Mody, 17, drops independent single ‘Talk About It’

MUMBAI: Aria Mody, the 17-year-old New Jersey-based musical prodigy of Indian origin from her maternal side and American from her paternal side, has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games