Kapil Sharma introduces new music Sensation Honeyjeet Singh

MUMBAI: Renowned TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma has shown his support for emerging artist Honeyjeet Singh, who recently released his song "Baby Don't Ditch Me." Known for his impeccable comic timing and immense popularity, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Honeyjeet and wish him success. He wrote, "Congratulations n Best wishes to my dear @honeyjeetsinghofficial @bpraak n @jaani777." The song features not only the musical talents of Bpraak and Jaani but also stars Sana Sultan Khan, a contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Honeyjeet Singh, the son of well-known playback singer Ashok Mastie, is making significant strides in the music industry. Ashok Mastie is celebrated for hit songs like "Glassy," which he performed alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. Following in his father's footsteps, Honeyjeet is carving out his own space in the music scene with his debut track "Baby Don't Ditch Me."

Kapil Sharma's endorsement adds to the growing excitement around Honeyjeet's budding career. Sharma's immense fanbase and influence in the entertainment industry are expected to boost the visibility of Honeyjeet's new release. The inclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Sultan Khan in the music video further heightens the interest, attracting fans from the popular reality show.

Honeyjeet Singh is already gaining attention for his impressive singing abilities and charismatic presence. His debut video has been well-received, showcasing not only his vocal talent but also his on-screen appeal. Reacting to the support from Kapil Sharma and other industry stalwarts, Honeyjeet expressed his gratitude, acknowledging their encouragement as a driving force behind his early success.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Honeyjeet Singh's next song, "Kangna," anticipating another hit that will cement his place in the music industry. With endorsements from influential figures like Kapil Sharma and collaborations with established artists like Bpraak and Jaani, Honeyjeet is poised for a promising career. As he steps into the limelight, all eyes are on him to see how he will shape his musical journey and build on his family's legacy.