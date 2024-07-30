Theigns & Thralls announces new album 'The Keep And The Spire'

MUMBAI: Theigns & Thralls, known for their distinctive blend of folk-metal and classic rock, are excited to announce the release of their new music video for “The Grape And The Grain”. This track is part of their forthcoming album called “The Keep & The Spire”, which showcases the band’s evolution with a heavier and darker tone, devoid of acoustic tracks.

Theigns & Thralls is the brainchild of Skyclad vocalist and songwriter Kevin Ridley, featuring Cruachan and Waylander band members.

Theigns & Thralls continue to push the boundaries of their sound, cementing their position in the global music scene. The new album not only reflects their artistic growth but also offers fans a deeper and more immersive experience.

“The Grape And The Grain” holds a special place in the album, inspired by a memorable night with the band Celtibeerian. Kevin Ridley, the band’s primary songwriter, drew from a personal anecdote involving his mother’s cautionary saying about mixing grape and grain. After a celebratory night involving Jack Daniels and beers, this saying resonated with Ridley, sparking the creation of the song. This personal touch adds a reflective and thematic depth to the album.

VIDEO - https://youtu.be/QMdnpT9_kpI

LISTEN - https://lnk.to/blwAlr

PRE-ORDER VINYL - https://bit.ly/46dJeEd

PRE-ORDER CD - https://bit.ly/3WvOFeF

The new album “The Keep And The Spire” will be released on September 20th, 2024 on Rockshots Records. Save the date!

CD Track Listing

The Battle of Maldon Suite

1. Overture

2. A Single Beam

3. Fight And Lay Your Bones

4. The Battle of Maldon

5. Aftermath

6. Pagan Song

7. The Harrowing

8. The Seeker

9. Now My Life Is Done

10. The Grape And The Grain

11. Interrogativa Cantilena

12. The Mermaid Tavern



Vinyl Album Track Listing

Side 1

The Battle of Maldon Suite

1. Overture

2. A Single Beam

3. Fight And Lay Your Bones

4. The Battle of Maldon

5. Aftermath

6. Pagan Song



Side 2

7. The Harrowing

8. The Seeker

9. Now My Life Is Done

10. The Grape And The Grain

11. Interrogativa Cantilena

12. The Mermaid Tavern