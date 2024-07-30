RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jul 2024

Robin Schulz unveils special guest Jax Jones to kick off August at Pure Pacha

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza's summer continues to glow red hot, as resident Robin Schulz welcomes one of the season's most esteemed guests in Jax Jones to the beloved nightclub. A tried and true maestro of the modern dancefloor, the GRAMMY Award-nominated musician walks the line between hands-up club beats and radio-ready pop hooks with finesse. With Jones now set to bring that very same energy to the decks of Pacha Ibiza on August 1, energy on the island is simply buzzing in anticipation. Paired with the likes of Robin Schulz, with additional supporting sets from ABEL and Mr Doris Ft. Blondewearingblack, this Thursday at Pacha Ibiza guarantees to be a highlight of the island's summer season.

Jax Jones makes his way to Pacha Ibiza riding the wave of momentum from his recent single 'Tonight (D.I.Y.A)', the effervescent vocal club track with fellow stars Joel Corry and Jason Derulo. Over the years, the British musician has proven his worth, not only as a producer capable of chart-topping hits, but as a DJ able to lead fans to his own version of musical nirvana. His vibrant blend of danceable rhythms and undeniable hooks makes Jax Jones the perfect addition to Robin Schulz's Pure Pacha lineup. With tickets poised to sell out fast, fans are encouraged to secure their spots on the dancefloor today.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Koslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Bohmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Vath, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Tags
Pacha Ibiza Jax Jones Grace Jones Robin Schulz
