News |  09 Sep 2024 19:53 |  By RnMTeam

A cherished tribute to Ibiza dance with Solomun under the stars

MUMBAI: On the evening of September 18, from 7 PM to 11 PM, the historic port of Ibiza will be transformed into a stunning stage for an extraordinary celebration curated by world-renowned artist Solomun, in collaboration with Pacha Ibiza. Since its inception in 2014, this symbolic event has come to embody the very essence of Ibiza’s dynamic cultural spirit, offering a unique gesture to the local community and beyond. In keeping with the spirit of inclusivity, this remarkable evening is entirely free of charge, inviting a global gathering of music aficionados to indulge in an unforgettable journey of unbridled joy, dance, love, connection - and self-expression.

This spectacular salute to the Island, where the intimacy of a close-knit community meets the grandeur of an iconic location, has become a highlight of Ibiza’s cultural calendar, and is a reflection of Solomun and Pacha Ibiza’s deep appreciation of, and steadfast connection with, its local inhabitants.

Solomun shares, “More than ten years ago, a small idea took shape: to host a free annual party for all ages, residents and visitors of this beautiful island. With The Pacha Group as a partner and support from the municipality, this idea became a reality. Since 2014, it has grown each year, evolving into a cherished tradition at the Old Port of Ibiza. Can’t wait for this year's edition!”

In keeping with the dual commitment of Solomun and Pacha Ibiza towards sustainability and preserving the natural beauty of the Island, attendees are encouraged to bring their own glasses for use at the various bars located throughout the event area. This simple, yet impactful, initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce waste and protect the natural landscapes of Ibiza.

Pacha Ibiza, the Ibiza Port Neighbors, Merchants Association and the Port of Eivissa and the Eivissa City Council come together to create the extraordinary presentation that is Solomun at the Ibiza Port.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including Solomun, CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

