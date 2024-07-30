RadioandMusic
Filipino-Autstralian R&B star RINI embarks on a soulful Odyssey with new single 'Matter To You'

MUMBAI: Breakout Filipino-Australian R&B artist RINI has released his mesmerizing new single “Matter To You" via Warner Records. Atmospheric and sprawling, the soulful odyssey allows the Australian native to push the boundaries of his creativity. Alongside the track comes a striking video, fans can listen to the track here rini.lnk.to/MatterToYou and watch the music video here: rini.lnk.to/mtyvideo. “Matter To You” follows “Miracle”, his first new release of 2024.

“We often get caught up in the many demands of today's world, losing sight of the small joys that truly bring us happiness,” RINI says of his new single. “As an artist pursuing a dream that requires so much time and attention, I find this especially true. Striving to balance my passion with the rest of life is a lifelong lesson.”

“Nothing compares to your touch — my love, if you go it might be too much,” RINI croons over bluesy guitar riffs and solemn percussion. Later, on the soaring chorus, he pleads: “I’ll put more time, I’ll put more effort / open my eyes, I’ll make it better.” The track's emotional overtures and the artist's wholly original approach to R&B are reflected in the accompanying video.

“Matter To You” arrives on the heels of “Miracle”, his first new release since last year's moody “My Luv”. That was preceded by the release of his critically acclaimed 'UltraViolet' EP, which contained the pop-adjacent “Pressure” and hip-hop-leaning “Selfish” featuring BEAM. On Spotify alone, RINI's emotional tunes have racked up more than 652 million streams. That number is sure to grow with the undeniable “Matter To You”. In Asia, five countries in the region make up his top ten streaming markets - the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, which add up to over half of his total monthly listeners.

