Singer Pranav Singhal's new romantic track 'Baarishein Faiz Thi,' featuring Alina Rai is out now!

MUMBAI: Pranav Singhal, who became a playback singer at the age of 19, is best known for his songs "Teri Hi Duniya" and "Daaru De Paani Kum" alongside the singing duo Prakriti and Sukriti from “Rosh” and "Woh Kahani Club Mix" from Mahesh Bhatt's franchise "1920: Horrors of the Heart." Now, he has come up with another music video titled "Baarishein Faiz Thi," featuring Alina Rai, on July 22nd. The music is composed by Amaan-Ayaan.

Sharing about the song, he says, "The song captures a story of how misunderstandings and miscommunication can ruin a beautiful relationship. It highlights the value of trust and communication through musical language, offering the perspective of the misunderstood partner."

He further adds, "The entire experience was both beautiful and overwhelming, as this is my debut music video as part of the star cast. I’ve never really learned acting, so it was a fun first-time experience. Overall, it was a really wholesome experience."

Shedding light on his other upcoming projects, he mentioned, "I have been working on a lot of exciting things which will be announced consecutively. Currently, I am most excited about and looking forward to the audience's reaction and reviews for my upcoming single, 'Baarishein Faiz Thi,' which is also my debut music video as part of the star cast alongside the very talented Alina Rai. I hope you all will love the song as much as we have loved creating it and understand the deeper meaning behind it."

Talking about his future aspirations and the kind of people he wants to collaborate with, he says, "Honestly, I’d be very grateful to work with all the talented music composers in the industry who would give me the opportunity. But personally, I’ve always idolized and dreamed of working with my childhood favorites, A.R. Rahman sir and Pritam Da. Hopefully, my work will reach them someday; it is one of my goals."