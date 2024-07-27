Tips Music goes short and sweet: Iconic music meets fresh talent in new short film series

MUMBAI: Get ready for a dose of nostalgia with a fresh, modern twist as Tips Industries Ltd., a leading player in the music and entertainment industry, announces an exclusive series of short films that offer a platform for emerging talent and creative storytelling. A unique feature of these modern tales will be each story interwoven with a reimagined iconic Tips song.

The trailer for the first film in the series, "Tedi Medi," dropped today on the Tips Official YouTube channel (@tipsofficial), giving viewers a sneak peek into the magic. The films will be released shortly over the next few weeks.

Kumar Taurani, Chairman & MD of Tips Industries Ltd. said, "There is a childlike excitement in the entire Tips team about the new series of short films. This format gives us an opportunity to champion new voices in filmmaking and acting, giving them a space to experiment and push creative boundaries. We believe these stories, each infused with the magic of our iconic music, And what better way to enhance these stories than by intertwining them with the magic of Tips' iconic music? We believe this fusion of nostalgia and fresh perspectives will strike a chord with audiences of all generations”

"Tedi Medi," written and directed by rising star Priyanka Banerjee, features a stellar cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Aadil Khan, and Sana Khan. Priyanka Banerjee, known for her compelling work in advertising and short films, brings her signature touch to this heart-warming tale. The film promises a perfect blend of seasoned actors and fresh faces. Neil Bhoopalam, known for his roles in "NH10" and "Lust Stories", will be seen with Aadil Khan ("Shikara", "Special Ops 1.5") and Sana Khan ("Jai Ho", "Special Ops").

Details of the remaining four films will be unveiled soon. Today’s audiences want their entertainment to be ‘short and sweet’ and these short films will be just what they are looking for! Keep an eye out for these films exploring human emotions, relationships, and life experiences, set against the backdrop of reimagined musical treasures! Releasing soon only on the Tips official YouTube channel (@tipsofficial)