Sinca delivers official remix of John Digweed & Nick Muir’s Classic 'Santiago'

MUMBAI: Montreal-based producer Sinca returns to the release front to reveal one of her most career-defining creations to-date. Enlisted by John Digweed and Nick Muir to revisit their classic track Santiago, Sinca’s official remix is out now on Bedrock Records.



Infusing her deep and hypnotic sound into the 2005 original, Sinca sets her soundscape with scintillating percussion. Introducing the iconic Spanish vocals, Sinca builds the groove with piano keys and sparse instrumentation. Captivating listeners with a rolling bassline, this versatile rendition will light up dancefloors as the sun rises or sets. Joining an impressive roster of previous remixers; including Guy Gerber, Chab, Joeski and Hernan Cattaneo, Sinca’s remix been road tested in both John Digweed’s and her own performances around the planet.



Speaking about the remix, Sinca mentioned:



"I've been a fan of John Digweed, Nick Muir, and Bedrock for many years. In the electronic music scene, everyone knows them, especially in my hometown of Montreal, where Digweed is an absolute hero. Every time he plays at Stereo Montreal, it’s a unique musical journey often lasting over 10 hours.



A few months ago, I had the chance to record a 60-minute mix for his Transitions series and a week later, John messaged me on Instagram to ask if I would remix his classic track ‘Santiago’. It was a huge honor, and I (of course!) accepted. Remixing a 20-year-old song was exciting. When I received the stems, I heard all the intricate details of the original: reverby vocals, groovy old-school drums, and hypnotic synths. Also, the Spanish vocals really resonated with me as I am half Peruvian. I felt inspired to keep several elements while adding my own twist.



This is the "hardest" track I've made so far, designed for high-energy sets and fitting Bedrock's style. Yet, it still includes my signature elements: nostalgic melodies, arpeggios, and repetitive, hypnotic leads.



It is such a pleasure to release this remix, especially alongside the talented Cristina Lazic."



Growing up in Montreal in a French-Canadian and Peruvian household, Sinca's eclectic journey and diverse background brings a unique flavour to her music, and a deeply-rooted joy to her performances. As an Épicurienne, with a background in classical ballet and rhythmic flamenco, Sinca's creative pursuits and diverse tastes inspire her evolving sets, which offer a transcendent experience on the dancefloor.



Performing around the globe, she has shared lineups with some of the industry’s most esteemed talents at some of the most iconic clubs and festivals, including Lightning in a Bottle 2023, Brooklyn Mirage, Stereo, Piknic Electronik, Do Not Sit On the Furniture, Art with Me, Coda and Electric Island. Outside of the US, Sinca has played at the likes of Budapest Calling, Anjunadeep Explorations, and tours across India. Chartering her scintillating originals on leading imprints such as Anjunadeep, All Day I Dream, Days Like Nights, XYZ and Altered State, Sinca continues to reach new audiences around the planet with her authentic and multidimensional approach.



Entering 2024 in emphatic fashion, Sinca joined the All Day I Dream team for their events in Tulum, Los Angeles and New York. Making her Coachella debut, Sinca has been working her way around the planet with shows at SXM Festival (St. Martin), Anjunadeep Explorations (Albania), Do Not Sit On The Furniture (Miami), Akasha Club (Ibiza) and her London debut at Studio 338. Keeping momentum high for the rest of the summer, Sinca will perform at Birgit Club (Berlin), Mirage Club (Paris), Osheaga (Montreal), Sziget Festival (Budapest), Beyond The Pines Festival (Ogilvie), M DGTL (Matane), Camino Riviera (San Diego), Burning Man (Black Rock City) and All Day I Dream’s Ibiza showcase.



Upcoming Tour Dates:



26.07.24 – Mirage Club – Paris, France

03.08.24 – OSHEAGA Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau – Montreal, QC

03.08.24 – Stereo – Montreal, QC

08.08.24 – Sziget Festival at Óbuda Island – Budapest , Hungary

10.08.24 – Beyond The Pines at Chains Edge Disc Golf – Ogilvie , MN

17.08.24 – M DGTL at Le Barachois – Matane , QC

23.08.24 – Camino Riviera – San Diego , CA

25.08.24-02.09.23 – Burning Man – Black Rock City, NV

09.09.24 – All Day I Dream at Playa Soleil – Ibiza, Spain