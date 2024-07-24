2.7 million happy customers and growing: NEXA celebrates nine years of spreading joy of mobility in India

MUMBAI: Launched in 2015 with the philosophy of catering to seekers of the ‘new’, NEXA completed nine successful years in India. This premium retail channel was conceptualized to offer customers a global automotive retail experience, characterized by innovative technology, unmatched hospitality, and relentless customer-centricity. Spreading the joy of mobility to over 2.7 million customers, NEXA has emerged as one of the fastest growing car retail brands in the country. In addition to this, NEXA is also a key growth driver for Maruti Suzuki, accounting for 31.88% of the carmaker’s overall passenger vehicle sales. This underscores the pivotal role played by NEXA in the success of Maruti Suzuki.
Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, noted, “Driven by the philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire’, NEXA is more than just a retail channel for us. It has excelled in spreading the joy of mobility to more than 2.7 million customers. With 498 retail channels across the country, NEXA has been successful in appealing to customers even in non-urban centres, where we are witnessing a growing demand for premium products. Each model in the NEXA portfolio is meticulously designed to resonate with the dynamic lifestyles and preferences of today's discerning consumers who seek vehicles that blend advanced features and technology with reliability. The addition of models such as the Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, and Invicto has further enriched our lineup, providing customers with more choices that offer incredible value for money.”
From its inception, NEXA has been a game-changer in the Indian automotive retail landscape. By consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and customer service, NEXA has set new benchmarks and redefined the car buying and ownership experience.
NEXA provides unique and innovative experiences through three pillars – NEXA Music, NEXA Lifestyle and NEXA Journeys.
