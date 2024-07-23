RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jul 2024 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

Maddy drops highly anticipated new single 'Dilli Toh Aa'

MUMBAI: Rapper Maddy has finally released his brand new single “Dilli Toh Aa”, and it’s already making waves in the music industry. The highly anticipated track has been teased by Maddy on social media for weeks, and fans have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on it.

“Dilli Toh Aa” is a high-energy song that showcases Maddy’s signature style and lyrical prowess. The track is a fusion of hip-hop and Indian rhythms, with Maddy’s sharp rap verses and a catchy chorus that will stick in your head.

The song is a tribute to Maddy’s hometown of Delhi, and the lyrics reflect his love and pride for the city. With its infectious beat and memorable hooks, “Dilli Toh Aa” is set to become a summer anthem. The song is produced , mixed and mastered by UK based producer JNp who is known for international collabs and remixes .

Maddy has been on the rise in the Indian hip-hop scene for some time now, and “Dilli Toh Aa” is sure to cement his position as one of the leading rappers in the country. With his unique style and undeniable talent, Maddy is an artist to watch out for.

“Dilli Toh Aa” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can’t wait to see what Maddy has in store for them next.

