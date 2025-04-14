Green Day ignites Coachella 2025 with fiery debut, political lyrics, and fan-favorite hits

MUMBAI: Green Day made their long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful bang, opening their set with the iconic protest anthem American Idiot. Videos circulating on social media capture the electric moment as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool took the stage, instantly igniting a massive sing-along among fans.

The Grammy-nominated track - known for its unapologetically political tone—set the tone for a bold and unfiltered performance. The band’s headlining set is available to stream via Coachella’s official YouTube channel, with the festival offering multi-stage coverage across six livestream channels throughout both weekends.

Though this marked Green Day’s first-ever Coachella appearance, anticipation had been building for months. Ahead of the performance, the band told Rolling Stone that attendees should come armed with “rage, hope, and your loudest voice”—and fans clearly delivered.

In true Green Day fashion, Armstrong took the opportunity to make timely political statements by altering lyrics mid-performance. During American Idiot, he took a direct jab at former U.S. President Donald Trump, changing the lyric to: “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.” The band is known for tailoring lyrics to reflect current affairs, previously swapping lines to criticize Elon Musk during a show in South Africa.

The political commentary continued during Jesus of Suburbia, where Armstrong sang, “Running away from pain like the kids in Palestine,” spotlighting ongoing global unrest.

The setlist blended nostalgia with new energy, featuring beloved tracks from Dookie and American Idiot, as well as fresh releases like The American Dream Is Killing Me and Bobby Sox. The band also honored the anniversaries of their landmark albums, celebrating a career that’s spanned decades and defined generations.

Green Day’s debut at Coachella wasn’t just a performance - it was a message, a movement, and a moment fans won’t forget.