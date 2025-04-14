Coachella 2025 kicks off April 11: Where to watch and who’s performing on Day 1

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns on Friday, April 11, bringing global music lovers back to the iconic Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. This 24th edition of the festival promises two unforgettable weekends — April 11–13 and April 18–20 — packed with electrifying performances, immersive art installations, and cultural experiences.
Where to Watch Coachella 2025 Online
Can’t make it to the desert? No worries. Coachella 2025 will be streaming live for free on YouTube, making it accessible to fans around the world. Viewers can tune in to the official Coachella YouTube channel starting at 4 PM PT each day during the first weekend.
In addition to YouTube, Coachella’s official app — available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store — allows fans to stream the event, track set times, and receive schedule updates tailored to their time zone.
Coachella 2025 Day 1 Lineup – Friday, April 11
Headlining the first day of Coachella 2025 is none other than Lady Gaga, whose return to the stage is one of the most eagerly awaited moments of the festival. She’ll be joined by an exciting mix of global talent including:
• Missy Elliott
• Overmono (UK electronic duo)
• Benson Boone
• Marina
• Thee Sacred Souls
• DJ Gigola
• Vintage Culture
• HiTech
With such a stacked lineup and free global access online, Coachella 2025 is set to deliver another unforgettable chapter in music history — whether you’re in the desert or watching from home.
