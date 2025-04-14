RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Apr 2025 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

MGK makes surprise Coachella appearance after welcoming second daughter

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise return to the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, marking his first performance since becoming a father of two.

The 34-year-old artist joined Three 6 Mafia and longtime friend Travis Barker for a fiery rendition of “Hit a Muthaf––.” Barker, 49, also appeared on stage for “Weak Azz B––” during the hip-hop group’s set in Indio, California.

MGK, born Colson Baker, shared the moment on Instagram, while also posting a clip on X with the caption, “Let me cook.” In another post featuring a photo of himself with Juicy J, he reflected on their history together:

“Juice believed in me in 2011 before the world did. First rapper to pull up and get high with me. First major feature I had. The chorus of ‘Wild Boy’ is sampled from our song on his mixtape.”

The performance came just weeks after MGK and Megan Fox welcomed their first child together — a baby girl born on March 27. The rapper confirmed her arrival with a heartfelt Instagram video, writing: “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” along with her birthdate.

However, MGK later clarified that “Celestial Seed” is not the child’s actual name. “Wait guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ ,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

In addition to his newborn daughter, MGK shares 15-year-old Casie Colson with ex Emma Cannon. Megan Fox, 38, is now a mom of four, also parenting sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green.

Fox and MGK, who got engaged in January 2022, ended their relationship in November 2024. According to a source, Fox is now focused on co-parenting their daughter. “She’s doing great and over the moon about her baby girl,” the source told PEOPLE. “The last few months alone have been difficult for her… She plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that’s it. She won’t be getting back together with him.”

MGK also took the opportunity to poke fun at the public narrative, reposting a satirical Onion headline that read, “Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly” — responding with three laughing emojis on his Instagram Stories.

Tags
Coachella music
Related news
 | 14 Apr 2025

Jigar Saraiya’s birthday special: A playlist of his greatest hits

MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us songs that have stayed on our playlists and in our hearts.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

Sonu Kakkar cuts ties with Neha and Tony Kakkar, but an old Interview tells a different story

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) was soon deleted, but not before it left fans stunned and speculating.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

Green Day ignites Coachella 2025 with fiery debut, political lyrics, and fan-favorite hits

MUMBAI: Green Day made their long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful bang, opening their set with the iconic protest anthem American Idiot.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

Rose shares sweet moment with Lisa’s mom during BLACKPINK Star’s Coachella Set, fans call it “Family Goals”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa set the Sahara Stage on fire with her electrifying Elastigirl performance at Coachella on April 11, 2025 - but it wasn’t just her performance that had fans emotional.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

Justin Bieber cuts ties with Drew House, slams paparazzi in emotional outburst

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is making headlines once again - this time for stepping away from the fashion label he co-founded, while also publicly confronting the paparazzi in a tense exchange caught on camera.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jigar Saraiya’s birthday special: A playlist of his greatest hits

MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us...read more

2
Lady Gaga sets Coachella 2025 ablaze with her mayhem era – A Night of chaos, couture, and iconic comebacks

MUMBAI: Could Lady Gaga ever disappoint? Not even in our wildest dreams. On Friday night, the Mother Monster made a triumphant return to the...read more

3
Sonu Kakkar cuts ties with Neha and Tony Kakkar, but an old Interview tells a different story

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and...read more

4
Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar: “I Am No Longer Their Sister”

MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her...read more

5
Green Day ignites Coachella 2025 with fiery debut, political lyrics, and fan-favorite hits

MUMBAI: Green Day made their long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful bang, opening their set with the iconic protest anthem American Idiot....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games