MGK makes surprise Coachella appearance after welcoming second daughter

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise return to the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, marking his first performance since becoming a father of two.

The 34-year-old artist joined Three 6 Mafia and longtime friend Travis Barker for a fiery rendition of “Hit a Muthaf––.” Barker, 49, also appeared on stage for “Weak Azz B––” during the hip-hop group’s set in Indio, California.

MGK, born Colson Baker, shared the moment on Instagram, while also posting a clip on X with the caption, “Let me cook.” In another post featuring a photo of himself with Juicy J, he reflected on their history together:

“Juice believed in me in 2011 before the world did. First rapper to pull up and get high with me. First major feature I had. The chorus of ‘Wild Boy’ is sampled from our song on his mixtape.”

The performance came just weeks after MGK and Megan Fox welcomed their first child together — a baby girl born on March 27. The rapper confirmed her arrival with a heartfelt Instagram video, writing: “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” along with her birthdate.

However, MGK later clarified that “Celestial Seed” is not the child’s actual name. “Wait guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ ,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

In addition to his newborn daughter, MGK shares 15-year-old Casie Colson with ex Emma Cannon. Megan Fox, 38, is now a mom of four, also parenting sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green.

Fox and MGK, who got engaged in January 2022, ended their relationship in November 2024. According to a source, Fox is now focused on co-parenting their daughter. “She’s doing great and over the moon about her baby girl,” the source told PEOPLE. “The last few months alone have been difficult for her… She plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that’s it. She won’t be getting back together with him.”

MGK also took the opportunity to poke fun at the public narrative, reposting a satirical Onion headline that read, “Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly” — responding with three laughing emojis on his Instagram Stories.