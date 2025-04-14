Justin Bieber cuts ties with Drew House, slams paparazzi in emotional outburst

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is making headlines once again - this time for stepping away from the fashion label he co-founded, while also publicly confronting the paparazzi in a tense exchange caught on camera.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to announce that he is officially parting ways with Drew House, the streetwear brand he launched in 2019 with longtime friend and former stylist Ryan Good. In a now-deleted post, Justin shared a screenshot of Drew House’s Instagram profile, overlaying it with a personal message:

“I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If you’re rocking with me — the human Justin Bieber — don’t waste your money on Drew House.”

The statement comes just a week after he posted an animated AI video, which many now interpret as symbolic. In the clip, an animated Bieber is seen walking into a house filled with Drew House merchandise. He then strikes a match, sets the house ablaze, and walks out with his wife Hailey Bieber and their baby son, Jack Blues, before the house burns down completely.

The departure from Drew House wasn’t the only dramatic moment for the singer this week. Just a day before his announcement, Justin had a heated encounter with paparazzi during a coffee run near Coachella. Pulling up his hoodie in frustration, he lashed out at a photographer who greeted him, saying:

“No! Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here? Money, money, money, money, money! Get outta here, bro. Money — that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings. That’s all you care about, guys. Money. Not people.”

The emotional exchange highlighted Justin’s growing discontent with the public eye and invasive media presence, especially as he navigates fatherhood. He and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 of last year.

While Bieber hasn’t commented further on the reasons behind his split from Drew House, the message is clear: he’s focused on protecting his personal life, his family, and his identity — beyond the brand, the fame, and the spotlight.