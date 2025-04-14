RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Apr 2025 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets Coachella 2025 ablaze with electrifying ‘Elastigirl’ performance

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered a show-stopping solo performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, lighting up the stage with her hit track Elastigirl from her latest album ALTER EGO. The music festival, which kicked off on April 11 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, witnessed a wave of excitement as the K-pop icon took the spotlight.

A fan page shared a viral video of Lisa’s fiery performance on X, capturing her dazzling dance moves and powerful vocals. Dressed in a shimmery red outfit, Lisa commanded the stage and sent the crowd into a frenzy, proving once again why she’s a global phenomenon.

Elastigirl is one of the standout tracks from ALTER EGO, her much-acclaimed solo album released on February 28. Fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé was spotted in the audience, cheering Lisa on and dancing along, serving as her ultimate hype woman.

Lisa’s headline-worthy performance has sparked the trending hashtag #Lisachella across social media, as fans continue to celebrate her solo success. She also performed her other hit track Born Again, featuring American rapper Doja Cat, further raising the energy at the festival.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also gearing up for her own solo moment on the Coachella stage. She’s set to perform on April 13 at the Outdoor Theatre. In the lead-up, Jennie gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals through a carousel of videos and photos on Instagram, captioned: “D-3 TILL COACHELLA.” One of the standout slides featured a signboard reading, “Have you ever met Jennie?”

The first weekend of Coachella 2025 wraps up on April 13 and will resume on April 18 before concluding on April 20. K-pop continues to shine on the global stage, with South Korean boy group ENHYPEN also scheduled to perform today and again on April 19.

Outside of music, Lisa recently made her acting debut in HBO’s acclaimed comedy-drama The White Lotus Season 3, playing the role of Mook, a health guru. The Mike White-created series returned on February 16, adding another feather to Lisa’s already star-studded cap.

From commanding the mic to making waves on screen, Lisa is clearly in her ALTER EGO era — and the world is loving every second of it.

Tags
BLACKPINK Lisa Coachella
Related news
 | 14 Apr 2025

Rose shares sweet moment with Lisa’s mom during BLACKPINK Star’s Coachella Set, fans call it “Family Goals”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa set the Sahara Stage on fire with her electrifying Elastigirl performance at Coachella on April 11, 2025 - but it wasn’t just her performance that had fans emotional.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025 kicks off April 11: Where to watch and who’s performing on Day 1

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns on Friday, April 11, bringing global music lovers back to the iconic Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

MGK makes surprise Coachella appearance after welcoming second daughter

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise return to the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, marking his first performance since becoming a father of two.

read more
 | 11 Apr 2025

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sets new records with ‘Ruby’ and Apple Music Chart dominance

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie continues to make waves in the global music scene, becoming the first K-pop soloist to have multiple solo songs charting on Apple Music’s Global Top 100 for an entire month as of April 9, 2025.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2025

Lisa credits Hannah Montana for inspiring her journey from BLACKPINK to solo stardom

MUMBAI: Lisa recently opened up about the track that marked her debut as a member of Blackpink and her evolution into a solo artist. In a playful Q&A with The Guardian, she credited none other than Miley Cyrus’ iconic character, Hannah Montana, for igniting her musical passion.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jigar Saraiya’s birthday special: A playlist of his greatest hits

MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us...read more

2
Lady Gaga sets Coachella 2025 ablaze with her mayhem era – A Night of chaos, couture, and iconic comebacks

MUMBAI: Could Lady Gaga ever disappoint? Not even in our wildest dreams. On Friday night, the Mother Monster made a triumphant return to the...read more

3
Sonu Kakkar cuts ties with Neha and Tony Kakkar, but an old Interview tells a different story

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and...read more

4
Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar: “I Am No Longer Their Sister”

MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her...read more

5
Green Day ignites Coachella 2025 with fiery debut, political lyrics, and fan-favorite hits

MUMBAI: Green Day made their long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful bang, opening their set with the iconic protest anthem American Idiot....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games