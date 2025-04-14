BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets Coachella 2025 ablaze with electrifying ‘Elastigirl’ performance

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered a show-stopping solo performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, lighting up the stage with her hit track Elastigirl from her latest album ALTER EGO. The music festival, which kicked off on April 11 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, witnessed a wave of excitement as the K-pop icon took the spotlight.

A fan page shared a viral video of Lisa’s fiery performance on X, capturing her dazzling dance moves and powerful vocals. Dressed in a shimmery red outfit, Lisa commanded the stage and sent the crowd into a frenzy, proving once again why she’s a global phenomenon.

Elastigirl is one of the standout tracks from ALTER EGO, her much-acclaimed solo album released on February 28. Fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé was spotted in the audience, cheering Lisa on and dancing along, serving as her ultimate hype woman.

Lisa’s headline-worthy performance has sparked the trending hashtag #Lisachella across social media, as fans continue to celebrate her solo success. She also performed her other hit track Born Again, featuring American rapper Doja Cat, further raising the energy at the festival.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also gearing up for her own solo moment on the Coachella stage. She’s set to perform on April 13 at the Outdoor Theatre. In the lead-up, Jennie gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals through a carousel of videos and photos on Instagram, captioned: “D-3 TILL COACHELLA.” One of the standout slides featured a signboard reading, “Have you ever met Jennie?”

The first weekend of Coachella 2025 wraps up on April 13 and will resume on April 18 before concluding on April 20. K-pop continues to shine on the global stage, with South Korean boy group ENHYPEN also scheduled to perform today and again on April 19.

Outside of music, Lisa recently made her acting debut in HBO’s acclaimed comedy-drama The White Lotus Season 3, playing the role of Mook, a health guru. The Mike White-created series returned on February 16, adding another feather to Lisa’s already star-studded cap.

From commanding the mic to making waves on screen, Lisa is clearly in her ALTER EGO era — and the world is loving every second of it.