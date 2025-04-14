RadioandMusic
News |  14 Apr 2025 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Rose shares sweet moment with Lisa’s mom during BLACKPINK Star’s Coachella Set, fans call it “Family Goals”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa set the Sahara Stage on fire with her electrifying Elastigirl performance at Coachella on April 11, 2025 - but it wasn’t just her performance that had fans emotional. Her bandmate Rose, who attended the event to support her, was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with Lisa’s mother, and fans can’t get enough of the duo’s sweet interaction.

A clip of Rose hugging the Money singer’s mom and enjoying the show by her side has since gone viral across social media, warming the hearts of BLINKs everywhere.

“Rose just vibing with Lisa’s mom during Lisa’s set… that’s family right there,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The outpouring of love didn’t stop there. Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions, calling the gesture pure, genuine, and symbolic of the deep bond shared among the BLACKPINK members.

“She literally has her arm around Lisa’s mom and is dancing together with her! It’s so freaking cute!” gushed one fan.

“That hug feels so genuine - I’m loving the family vibes,” wrote another.

“Awww Rose & Mommy Chit, this is so sweet… Lisa, you are surrounded by people who love and support you genuinely. You’re winning, baby. Don’t ever forget that,” added another emotional fan.

In another touching moment from the clip, Lisa’s mom is seen offering her lightstick to Rosé after noticing her excited reaction. Fans were quick to call Lisa’s mother “the sweetest person ever.”

The moment added to Rose's growing reputation for being incredibly supportive of her fellow BLACKPINK members. Fans recalled how she previously performed choreography with Jisoo during a music program, and attended Jennie’s solo Ruby concert with a bouquet of flowers.

“Rosé is the sweetest - she always shows up for her girls,” one fan commented

“From cheering for Jennie to dancing with Lisa’s mom, she’s truly the glue of the group,” said another.

As Rose and Lisa’s mom danced side by side, fans celebrated the heartwarming display of love and sisterhood. Whether onstage or off, BLACKPINK continues to show that their bond runs deeper than music - it’s a family affair.

