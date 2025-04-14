Jigar Saraiya’s birthday special: A playlist of his greatest hits

MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us songs that have stayed on our playlists and in our hearts. To celebrate his birthday, we’ve put together a playlist featuring some of his greatest hits:
Aaj ki raat - Stree 2
Aak ki raat captures the excitement of a lively night out, filled with vibrant beats and infectious energy and is designed to get you on the dance floor, with its peppy tempo and catchy rhythm ensuring that it remains a staple in any party playlist. The song showcases Sachin-Jigar’s skill in crafting memorable tunes that instantly connect with the audience.
Tum se - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Tum Se taps into Sachin-Jigar’s softer, romantic side with "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", a song that’s as gentle as it is moving. With its delicate melody and lyrics about love and vulnerability, this song has found a special place with listeners who connect with its heartfelt simplicity.
Meri Mehboob- Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
This romantic and groovy track feels like a love letter to the '90s just what your party playlist needs. With a mix of upbeat rhythms and soulful melodies, it instantly lifts your mood. It’s the kind of song that gets you in the party spirit and ready to hit the dance floor.
Tainu Khabar Nahi - Munjya
If you’ve ever been in one-sided love, this song is going to hit hard. Tainu Khabar Nahi beautifully captures that ache of loving someone from afar. Sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s heartfelt lyrics and backing vocals by Shruti Dhasmana, the track brings out all the feels.
Phir Aur Kya Chahiye - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Even a year later, this one still feels brand new. Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is simple, sincere, and incredibly soothing. Arijit Singh brings his usual magic, but it’s the simplicity of the melody and lyrics that truly makes it special. Sachin-Jigar’s minimal, acoustic-led arrangement lets the emotion do all the talking—and it’s absolutely beautiful.
MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more
MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more
MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us...read more
MUMBAI: Could Lady Gaga ever disappoint? Not even in our wildest dreams. On Friday night, the Mother Monster made a triumphant return to the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and...read more
MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her...read more
MUMBAI: Green Day made their long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful bang, opening their set with the iconic protest anthem American Idiot....read more