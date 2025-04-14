Jigar Saraiya’s birthday special: A playlist of his greatest hits

MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us songs that have stayed on our playlists and in our hearts. To celebrate his birthday, we’ve put together a playlist featuring some of his greatest hits:

Aaj ki raat - Stree 2

Aak ki raat captures the excitement of a lively night out, filled with vibrant beats and infectious energy and is designed to get you on the dance floor, with its peppy tempo and catchy rhythm ensuring that it remains a staple in any party playlist. The song showcases Sachin-Jigar’s skill in crafting memorable tunes that instantly connect with the audience.

Tum se - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Tum Se taps into Sachin-Jigar’s softer, romantic side with "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", a song that’s as gentle as it is moving. With its delicate melody and lyrics about love and vulnerability, this song has found a special place with listeners who connect with its heartfelt simplicity.

Meri Mehboob- Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

This romantic and groovy track feels like a love letter to the '90s just what your party playlist needs. With a mix of upbeat rhythms and soulful melodies, it instantly lifts your mood. It’s the kind of song that gets you in the party spirit and ready to hit the dance floor.

Tainu Khabar Nahi - Munjya

If you’ve ever been in one-sided love, this song is going to hit hard. Tainu Khabar Nahi beautifully captures that ache of loving someone from afar. Sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s heartfelt lyrics and backing vocals by Shruti Dhasmana, the track brings out all the feels.

Phir Aur Kya Chahiye - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Even a year later, this one still feels brand new. Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is simple, sincere, and incredibly soothing. Arijit Singh brings his usual magic, but it’s the simplicity of the melody and lyrics that truly makes it special. Sachin-Jigar’s minimal, acoustic-led arrangement lets the emotion do all the talking—and it’s absolutely beautiful.