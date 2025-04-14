RadioandMusic
News |  14 Apr 2025 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Kakkar cuts ties with Neha and Tony Kakkar, but an old Interview tells a different story

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) was soon deleted, but not before it left fans stunned and speculating.

Amid the growing chatter, a throwback interview of Sonu has resurfaced, painting a very different picture of her relationship with her family. In the interview with TOI, the London Thumakda and Ooh La La singer opened up about her musical journey from Rishikesh to Bollywood, her bond with her siblings, and her views on success, talent, and comparisons.

“I’ve Never Felt Sidelined at All”

As the eldest of the Kakkar trio, Sonu was once asked if she ever felt overshadowed by the massive popularity of her younger siblings. Her response was calm and confident:

“I don’t even feel sidelined at all. Success comes to everyone who works hard. It came to me as well. I feel successful every day because I stay very happy. The definition of success for me is happiness.”

She added, “I am really proud of them and I have never felt sidelined at all.”

“Talent Is Important, But So Is Luck”

Speaking about the unpredictable nature of the music industry, Sonu shared a grounded take:

“Talent is the most important thing according to me. If the talent is average, it’s impossible to survive in the long term. But it’s not just talent — you also need luck. Destiny is also important, and they both then work together for us.”

“Comparisons Don’t Matter to Me”

When confronted with comparisons — including opinions that she might be more talented than her siblings — Sonu responded with humility:

“I thank the critics who love me so much… I feel so humbled and grateful. Comparing between siblings is something I don’t like and don’t do at all. We all have our own journeys.”

While her recent post has left fans with more questions than answers, this resurfaced interview reminds everyone of the deep bond and mutual respect the siblings once shared. Whether her statement was a moment of emotional vulnerability or a sign of a deeper issue remains to be seen.

