Finnish Thrashers mutant Blast haunt Fans w/ Horror inspired video “Final Day"

Featuring a mix of slightly older, re-arranged tracks alongside new compositions, Finnish thrashers Mutant Blast are set to unleash their new album "Soulsteeler" this coming September 2024 via Rockshots Records. The album has been meticulously crafted over the last year and a half with utmost dedication. The band’s sound is characterized as ‘Metal thrashing death’n’roll – and heavy!’. This defining style is evident throughout “Soulsteeler”, featuring powerful riffs, good melodies, and strong songwriting aimed at engaging listeners.

"The album is full of groovy thrash metal songs blasting away in high gear! It contains both slightly older, re-arranged songs and more recent compositions. We hope that as many fans of heavier music as possible will find the band and get to hear the end result!" adds the band.

Today, Mutant Blast unveils their latest single and accompanying video, “Final Day”. This track stands out as the slowest and most atmospheric on the album, yet remains intensely heavy.

The band comments:

"The slowest and very atmospheric, but at the same time very heavy song on the album. We wanted to do something different this time. This song begins with a spooky horror movieish intro which leads to stomping verses and a melodic chorus. The lyrics are also set in a horror movie environment; lost alone and the dread of the unknown."

Watch and listen to the music video for "Final Day" at https://youtu.be/wwZsyABQVk4

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/4fbUIwg

Be prepared for tones of death’n’roll, thrash, and heavy metal, and a little bit of hard rock & death metal as "Soulsteeler" is due out on September 6th, 2024, and available for pre-order at https://shop.rockshots.eu/en/home/6938-mutant-blast-soulsteeler.html

Track Listing:

1. Satan’s Pawn

2. Alone in the Wasteland

3. Into the Night

4. Black Mass

5. Final Day

6. Acid Rain

7. Mind Control

8. For the Sake of Humanity

9. Prowler (Iron Maiden cover)