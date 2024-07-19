HU$H drops hrd-hottinf and hypnotic new single 'Desire' out now

MUMBAI: Gaining buzz as a vital and vibrant voice, genre-smashing maverick HU$H uncovers a chaotically catchy new single entitled “Desire” out now via Strange Music.

Listen Desire (ingrv.es)

The track tosses and turns between scorching electronics, bruising screams, and a muscular distorted crunch. Mirroring this sonic ebb and flow, HU$H simultaneously flips his flow, dipping in and out of kinetic rhymes, haunting melodies, and a guttural growl. Reaching a climax, the emotion overflows as he laments, “It was never gonna be okay.”

About the song, HU$H revealed, “‘Desire’ is about the hard work that goes into living a life filled with hope that our desires will one day be met, and how sometimes that hope can break. It feels like you’re just pushing forever and never breaking down whatever is blocking your aspirations. It’s about the preconceived notions of what we’re supposed to do in this life, and how those general ideals aren’t always the truth.”

Last month, he served up the standout “Gravity (Cult Trauma).” It attracted plugs courtesy of New Noise Magazine, I’M MUSIC MAGAZINE, and more.

“Gravity (Cult Trauma)” followed “CHOKE” and his first release of 2024 “Calling On Angels.” Right out of the gate, the latter landed looks from New Noise Magazine, and Folk N Rock who raved, “He’s a true innovator in the world of music.”

Bringing his vision to life on stage, he will appear at Symmetry Music & Arts Festival in Libertyville, IA on September 13-14 alongside the likes of Of The Trees and Ravenscoon, among others. Get tickets Symmetry Festival.

In 2023 HU$H teamed up with Kim Dracula on Tech N9ne’s venomously catchy single “W H A T (We’re Hungry And Thirsty)” from BLISS. The latter reeled in 1.9 million Spotify streams and garnered acclaim from the likes of Revolver and more.

Meanwhile, he also unveiled his Strange Music debut LP, SKUNKWORKS. In addition to posting up over one million total streams, it incited critical applause. Dancing About Architecture raved, “Hu$h deftly weaves between the two sonic realms, matching hard rock swagger with electro cool, beat with bombast, melody with muscle, and underground dance sonics with metal salvos.” Folk N Rock attested, "His ability to seamlessly fuse the aggression of metal, the rawness of punk, the lyricism of rap, and the electronic experimentation creates a sonic tapestry that defies conventions and captivates the senses…. unfolds like a sonic adventure, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through various musical landscapes."

HU$H is currently writing and recording with more song releases leading to a new album later this year.