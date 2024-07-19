Faroese artist Silvurdrongur returns with second studio album nú aet eg eftir ánni

MUMBAI: Silvurdrongur, the multidisciplinary Faroese artist and driving force behind critically acclaimed 'flower punk' band AGGRASOPPAR, unveils his second studio album n t eg eftir nni arriving 19th July via Tutl Records.

A conceptual piece inspired by the Faroese landscape and its mythologies, n t eg eftir nni ('now I was named after the river') is a strange and inspiring journey through alien soundscapes with unexpected combinations of genres and themes, all told in one of the world's smallest languages across thirteen captivating tracks. Sonically, n t eg eftir nni is a jaw-dropping feast of textural detail, birdsong, transcendent instrumentation, brooding rhythms and highly original use of effects and sampling. Starkly alien sounds of tracks like 'Splidrongur' inspire new genre definitions like 'Haunted Club' and evoke mid-forest rave-seances. 'Traardrongur' (Stone Carrier Boy) is a hypnotic club banger about the witches of Trshavn's forest park, while the ethereal vocals of 'Slardrongur' are like a transcendent magical dawn chorus of wood spirits.

Silvurdrongur's concept piece embodies the rage of 'Extinction Punk', interspersed with more reflective 'Doomer Pop' moments, with lyrics that speak of drowning in identities on a tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by nothingness and growing sea levels.

The piece opens with the doomed mating call of the last specimen of the now extinct Kauai bird on 'Sljudrongur' ('Buttercup Boy'), before transcending into the flute-inspired theme and morphing into wild sonic beasts of different forms and expressions. On this track we are also introduced to the album's poetic and symbolic throughline: All the song titles refer to different names of creatures that reside by the river.

The breadth of Silvurdrongur's vocal talent is delivered in full across the LP, moving between spoken word poetry on 'Mosadrongur', blistering rap on 'Apudrongur' ('Monkey Boy'), hypnotic sung vocals on 'Mijrdrongur' ('Middle-earth Boy') and the raging screams of 'Ongladrongur', all in the artists native language of Faroese, interspersed at times with snippets of English either as sampled dialogue or the occasional lyrical peppering.

Conjuring a unique sense of place, Silvurdrongur weaves biographical details with larger environmental themes. 'Brardrongur' ('Wedding Boy') is a hiphop anthem about growing up in a very particular place in Trshavn named Undir Brnni (literally 'under the bridge') where a half built bridge has been plaguing the otherwise lovely nature in the area for more than two decades. Incidentally, the same place where the album was recorded. The bridge now completed (and the home of producer Ayphin) is going to be demolished for the building of the new highway. Full circle.

Like a dark fairy tale that journeys along the riverbank of the Faroese forest, the concept comes with its own breathtaking visual universe too, combining Gwenael A. Helmsdal's photography of the artist in a classroom of fossilised wildlife, with graphic design by Heidi Andreasen, using drawings by the late, great Faroese ornithologist and artist, Mikkjal Ryggi.

n t eg eftir nni uniquely straddles both the magical and political, brimming with experimental ideas and boldly executed vision. A breathtaking tapestry of commentary, philosophy and prophetic thought, Silvrdrongur explores the tensions between worlds and his own Faroese experience. A richly diverse and compelling album, essential listening for all lovers of true artistry, from one of Europe's most captivating talents!

Silvurdrongur says:

"Me and producer Ayphin were quite ambitious with the expression that we were trying to create. We were really reaching for something; a type of sound and feeling that we could sense out in the ether, and we tried to pull it into this realm. That might sound a bit pretentious, but that's okay. I think that art should tow a dangerous line between the ridiculous and sublime. That's where the cool stuff happens. The album tries to capture the palpable zeitgeist of impending doom, but it also wants to provide hope, meaning, love. It's quite metamodern in that sense; it dances with a cynical fear of the future and tries to cure it with togetherness."

Silvurdrongur ('Silver boy') made his debut in 2018 with album Silvurplta ('Silver album'), which was released alongside a poetry collection Silvurbk ('Silver book') and short film 111 gir dagar ('111 good days'). The multi-faceted project collected a host of prestigious awards including a Faroese Music Award for 'Best New Act', a Geytin Short Film Award for 'Best Short', and an Ebbu Hentze Award to gifted young writers. Since then, Silvurdrongur has released six singles, including collaborations with Eivr and GFD Collective, before dropping his project this year. He is also one of the driving forces behind 'electrifying flower-punk/axe killer-pop band' AGGRASOPPAR who have played shows across Europe including at Fusion Festival, By:Larm, Eurosonic, Reeperbahn, Iceland Airwaves, Trondheim Calling and The Great Escape, where they won the festival's main prize, The Steve Strange Award, in May 2024.