News |  18 Jul 2024 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Shilpa Joshi's heart-wrenching new song "Tenu Dil De Wich" expressing the pain of one-sided love

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shilpa Joshi, who recently took the independent music industry by storm with her hit single "Lahore Nachda," has once again captivated audiences with her latest release. The new song, titled "Tenu Dil De Wich," beautifully captures the profound emotions of unrequited love. In "Tenu Dil De Wich," Shilpa Joshi lends her soulful voice to a poignant ballad that delves deep into the heartache of a one-sided lover.

The song narrates the story of a girl who is in love with her partner, who remains oblivious to her feelings. Through its evocative lyrics and soulful melody, the song paints a vivid picture of the girl's inner turmoil and longing. This Punjabi sad song resonates deeply with anyone who has experienced the bittersweet agony of unreciprocated love. Shilpa Joshi's powerful vocals bring the raw emotions to life, making "Tenu Dil De Wich" a song that speaks directly to the heart.

Shilpa Joshi shares, "I'm not too good with words but through my music and voice, I wanted to create a song that truly captures the raw emotions of loving someone from afar. 'Tenu Dil De Wich' is very personal to me, and I hope it resonates with everyone who has ever experienced the pain of one-sided love."

This heartfelt track is a collaboration with the renowned music label SAREGAMA and features music by the talented Yash Aggarwal. Shilpa Joshi has established herself as a prominent singer in the independent music scene, and her latest release further cements her reputation as a versatile and emotive artist. "Tenu Dil De Wich" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

