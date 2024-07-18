MC SQUARE brings the 90s Brooklyn Hip-Hop back in his latest release ‘Pitbull’

MUMBAI: MC Square announces the release of "Pitbull," his latest single that marks a bold step for MC SQUARE, diving into the classic East Coast Rap vibes inspired by the iconic 90s Brooklyn Hip-Hop scene. Produced by the renowned Indian producer The Kidd, "Pitbull" channels the spirit of legends like DJ Premier, Jay-Z, and Nas.

MC SQUARE, known offstage as Abhishek Bensla, brings his signature Haryanvi bars to life with raw authenticity, layered over The Kidd's electrifying production. "Pitbull" is a fiery track where MC SQUARE showcases his rebellious spirit, deeply rooted in the vibrant culture of Haryana's villages. The track is a unique fusion of New York's urban beats and Haryanvi's rural soul, making it a must-listen for rap fans everywhere.

Commenting on the new track, MC SQUARE said, "Growing up in Haryana, music was always a part of my life. The sounds of Haryanvi folk music filled my home and shaped my early years. When I started rapping, I wanted to bring those roots into my music. 'Pitbull' is a testament to that journey. Working with The Kidd on this track allowed me to blend the essence of my heritage with the raw energy of East Coast Rap. It's a celebration of where I come from and where I'm headed. I hope listeners feel the same excitement and passion that went into creating this record."

Commenting on working with MC SQUARE on Pitbull, The Kidd said, “From the moment we started collaborating, I could feel his deep connection to his roots and his passion for storytelling through music. MC SQUARE brings an authenticity and energy to his verses that is truly unmatched. Merging his Haryanvi heritage with the classic East Coast rap vibe was a thrilling challenge, and the result is a track that feels both nostalgic and groundbreaking. 'Pitbull' is a testament to the power of blending diverse musical influences.”

MC SQUARE gained widespread recognition after winning MTV Hustle Season Two, under the mentorship of Indian rap icons Badshah and Dino James. His victory launched him into the spotlight, and he's been unstoppable ever since, dropping hit singles and thrilling audiences with powerful live performances across India.