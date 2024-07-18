Canada's Supermodel Taxidermy announce August Tour dates

MUMBAI: Recently unleashing their new album "At What Cost" this past May on Punishment 18 Records, Fort McMurray, AB's Supermodel Taxidermy announces they will be hitting the road for show dates in Saskatchewan and Alberta, which includes performing alongside legendary Montreal punks Ripcordz in Lethbridge. (dates listed below).

Upcoming Shows:

Aug 1 - Prince Albert, SK - Prince Albert Exhibition

Aug 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rendez Vous Pub

Aug 4 - Lethbridge, AB - The Slice w/ Ripcordz

With their new album “At What Cost”, Supermodel Taxidermy delivers an electrifying blend of intense riffs, powerful vocals, and unbridled energy that will leave listeners craving for more.

“If you haven't checked out the album yet, we think it is going to exceed the expectations of our early listeners while also adding dynamics with new elements that we decided to enforce all over the record. Things such as Cheney’s crushing vocals. We do a lot of back-and-forth vocals on this record. This record was made to catch your ears with its intense guitar hooks, heavy drums, and catchy bass lines all while keeping your attention to the lyrical topics at hand.” adds the band.

Lyrically, the majority of this album looks at death; a lot of the writings question the cause and effect of vices and the wrong choices that can be made throughout our lives. Musically, this album is fast and heavy as hell. Supermodel Taxidermy wanted to have it throwing left hooks repeatedly, there are not many moments on this record when it gives you a break.

The band was formed after an overwhelming response to the EP “A Whorer Story”, which was intended to be a one-off solo record, and since then they have been staking a claim for themselves in the local scene. The album, ten tracks coming in at just under half an hour, was produced by Rob Lawless and mixed/mastered by Terry Paholek, showcasing the band's commitment to delivering an exciting listening experience. This thrash metal and hardcore punk collision is recommended for fans of Iron Reagan, Dayglo Abortions, and Slayer.

Supermodel Taxidermy's new album “At What Cost” is available digitally and for CD at the following links:

https://www.punishment18records.com/

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/supermodeltaxidermy/at-what-cost

Skateboard (Limited Edition) - https://supermodeltaxidermy.bandcamp.com/merch/skateboard

Track Listing:

1) Wake Up 1:56

2) Exorcist For Beer 3:21

3) Clinics 3:20

4) Lipstick 2:54

5) Blood Painted Dash 3:16

6) Gage 1:48

7) Kevlar 3:10

8) The Hanging Tree 3:17

9) Subliminal 3:12 (Suicidal Tendencies Cover)

10) Death Dealer 3:37

Total Length 29:55

Supermodel Taxidermy is:

Shawn Maynard - Guitar & Vocals

Michael Cheney - Bass & Back Up Vocals

Reilly Williams - Drums

For more info: https://www.facebook.com/supermodelmodeltaxidermy | https://www.instagram.com/supermodeltaxidermy

"it's fun and catchy, it's crazy fast and just makes you want to throw yourself into walls." - The Metal Crypt

"At What Cost is one richly impressive and increasingly addictive release. It looks like SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY is coming for the world and the cost? Sheer pleasure!" - The Ringmaster Review

"blends skate punk with elements of thrash into a lethal concoction that slaps you in the face as it runs by. The atmosphere they create is explosive; a mix of punk rock energy with thrash level instrumentals. Their sound is reminiscent of Bad Brains or Minor Threat, but with a harsher bite. The amount of authentic punk energy Supermodel Taxidermy crammed into this record is almost unbelievable, and when combined with the instrumental elements of thrash, its tone is almost deadly. Energetic and emphatic, the band’s raw mix of chaotic energies serves them well on this record. There is no real lull in energy at any point within this record, proving that if Supermodel Taxidermy can do anything, it’s bring in the heat." - Heavy Music Headquarters

"Punk rock and thrash when combined can elevate the energy to that youthful exuberance that is hard to resist. Supermodel Taxidermy lean into their love of those styles on At What Cost, creating an enthusiastic platter that channels its messages in short, solid songs that will get the hordes moving. Could be the best skater soundtrack to bust out those rad, death defying moves for 2024." - DeadRhetoric