More than 200,000 delighted electronic music fans celebrated ‘Vive La France’ at the Airbeat One Festival this year

MUMBAI: ‘Au Revoir’ and ‘Bon Voyage’ were the AIRBEAT ONE 2024 statement at 6 am on Sunday, as Germany’s largest electronic music extravaganza reached its conclusion. More than 200,000 guests across three days and nights celebrated the 21st edition of the uber-festival in Neustadt-Glewe. Visitors travelled from all over Germany and 60 countries worldwide, with the huge airfield temporarily becoming the third-largest city in Mecklenberg-Western Pomerania for the duration of the festival.

Accompanying this year’s ‘Vive la France’ theme, AIRBEAT ONE fans were treated to a breathtaking, groundbreaking festival and stage production. The 160-meter-wide, 45-meter tall main stage, paid homage to the Arc de Triomphe, Versailles, as well as The Louvre, and towered high above the whole festival.

Each stage at the three-day festival was visually inspired by AIRBEAT ONE’s thematic travel destination. The impressive Terminal stage transformed into Paris’ famous Moulin Rouge, while the unforgettable Harder Stage took influence from the country’s national animal, and was emblazoned with two enormous rooster heads.

A total of 228 DJs and artists representative of almost every genre of electronic music, played for more than 220 hours, over three huge days, across six incredible stages during this year’s AIRBEAT ONE. Many of the biggest names in the DJ industry were on the 2024 lineup, including Armin Van Buuren. ALOK, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Oliver Heldens, R3HAB, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, W&W and Will Sparks.

“One of my favorite festivals in the world,” said two-time DJ MAG Top 100 winner, Dimitrios ‘Dimitri’ Anastasios from superstar duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Armin van Buuren was once again mesmerized by the impressive main stage, saying: This incredible stage, the whole production here, it’s really crazy. The stage is hard to compare, its size alone is gigantic. It’s one of the biggest in Europe.”

The Arena Stage delivered internationally renowned headliners alongside eagerly anticipated future superstars of the techno scene such as 999999999, Basswell, Danny Avila, i hate models, Indira Paganotto, HI-LO and Sara Landry. One of the biggest highlights of the entire weekend was homegrown hero Lilly Palmer, the talented DJ considered Germany’s number-one techno titan.