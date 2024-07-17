RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jul 2024 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

More than 200,000 delighted electronic music fans celebrated ‘Vive La France’ at the Airbeat One Festival this year

MUMBAI: ‘Au Revoir’ and ‘Bon Voyage’ were the AIRBEAT ONE 2024 statement at 6 am on Sunday, as Germany’s largest electronic music extravaganza reached its conclusion. More than 200,000 guests across three days and nights celebrated the 21st edition of the uber-festival in Neustadt-Glewe. Visitors travelled from all over Germany and 60 countries worldwide, with the huge airfield temporarily becoming the third-largest city in Mecklenberg-Western Pomerania for the duration of the festival.

Accompanying this year’s ‘Vive la France’ theme, AIRBEAT ONE fans were treated to a breathtaking, groundbreaking festival and stage production. The 160-meter-wide, 45-meter tall main stage, paid homage to the Arc de Triomphe, Versailles, as well as The Louvre, and towered high above the whole festival.

Each stage at the three-day festival was visually inspired by AIRBEAT ONE’s thematic travel destination. The impressive Terminal stage transformed into Paris’ famous Moulin Rouge, while the unforgettable Harder Stage took influence from the country’s national animal, and was emblazoned with two enormous rooster heads.

A total of 228 DJs and artists representative of almost every genre of electronic music, played for more than 220 hours, over three huge days, across six incredible stages during this year’s AIRBEAT ONE. Many of the biggest names in the DJ industry were on the 2024 lineup, including Armin Van Buuren. ALOK, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Oliver Heldens, R3HAB, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, W&W and Will Sparks.

“One of my favorite festivals in the world,” said two-time DJ MAG Top 100 winner, Dimitrios ‘Dimitri’ Anastasios from superstar duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Armin van Buuren was once again mesmerized by the impressive main stage, saying: This incredible stage, the whole production here, it’s really crazy. The stage is hard to compare, its size alone is gigantic. It’s one of the biggest in Europe.”

The Arena Stage delivered internationally renowned headliners alongside eagerly anticipated future superstars of the techno scene such as 999999999, Basswell, Danny Avila, i hate models, Indira Paganotto, HI-LO and Sara Landry. One of the biggest highlights of the entire weekend was homegrown hero Lilly Palmer, the talented DJ considered Germany’s number-one techno titan.

Tags
AIRBEAT ONE Armin van Buuren Alok Afrojack Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike R3hab
Related news
 | 26 Jun 2024

Tomorrowland voted The World’s No. 1 Festival for the fourth time as DJ Mag announces Top 100 Festivals results

MUMBAI: Tomorrowland has been voted the World’s No. 1 Festival in the DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals poll 2024.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 drops the complete explosive lineup for this year’s incredible electronic music festival extravaganza

MUMBAI: An incredible 228 artists are on the festival lineup including DJ MAG TOP 100 headline acts such as Afrojack, Alok, Angerfist, Techno Queen Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Oliver Heldens, R3HAB, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici andW&W among hundreds of other DJ supe

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 – Line Up Phase 2

MUMBAI: Line Up Phase 2 reveals over 110 artists for 2024, including DJ Mag Top 100 acts like Afrojack, Alok, Blasterjaxx, Dany Avila, Indira Paganotto, Le Shuuk, Marianna Bo, Oliver Heldens, Tiesto, Vini Vici "Vive La France" is the motto from July 10 - 14, 2024 at Neustadt-Glewe airfield.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2024

Pulse Events reveals stacked Phase 2 lineup for second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration

MUMBAI: Pulse Events has unveiled its highly-anticipated lineup additions for its Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration, which will return to Brooklyn hotspot venue Avant Gardner.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2023

Afrojack to headline OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the OnePlus AI Music Festival, a multi-genre musical extravaganza for its ever-growing Indian community.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-songwriter Frizzell D’souza new EP 'In My Asymmetry' holds many pleasant surprises in store

MUMBAI: Bangalore-based singer-songwriter wields her voice and pen with ease and confidence on her new EP, In My Asymmetry that releases today.The...read more

2
More than 200,000 delighted electronic music fans celebrated ‘Vive La France’ at the Airbeat One Festival this year

MUMBAI: ‘Au Revoir’ and ‘Bon Voyage’ were the AIRBEAT ONE 2024 statement at 6 am on Sunday, as Germany’s largest electronic music extravaganza...read more

3
Hyukoh & Sunset rollercoaster release collaborative album 'AAA'

MUMBAI: A casual chat in 2020 seemingly foretold the collaboration between the Seoul-based and Taipei-based bands. It led to musical collaborations...read more

4
Floating Points releases single 'Key103' from upcoming album

MUMBAI: Sam Shepherd AKA Floating Points has announced his new album 'Cascade' set to release on September 13 via Ninja Tune, along with the release...read more

5
Camelphat takes centre stage with stellar lineup at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: As the summer heats up, so does the action at Pacha Ibiza, where Camelphat continues to redefine Tuesday nights with their must-see weekly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games