Armin Van Buuren & Hardwell reunite with 'Follow The Light' their first collaboration since 2015!

MUMBAI: Global dance music icons Armin van Buuren and Hardwell are back together for the first time in nearly a decade with the eagerly awaited track, 'Follow The Light'.

Following their 2015 collaboration 'Off the Hook', which became a global hit with over 100 million streams, the two superstars fuse their respective styles once again, blending Armin's signature euphoric trance melodies with Hardwell's cutting-edge big-room techno to deliver a powerful festival anthem that will undeniably thrill fans. Already a popular track in both artists' sets throughout 2024, the legendary pair teased the collaboration earlier this year during a special back-to-back set at A State of Trance Rotterdam, sparking a frenzy of excitement from fans both at the event and online.

Although the two have shared many stages and performed back-to-back several times, the official release of 'Follow The Light' marks only their second studio collaboration. The release is set to provide another euphoric surge of energy for fans of Armin van Buuren and Hardwell.

Armin van Buuren, a five-time winner of the Top 100 DJs poll, is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Known for his genre-defining weekly radio show A State of Trance - listened to by over 40 million fans worldwide - Armin has been a trailblazer in the electronic dance music scene for over two decades. His vast discography includes chart-topping hits, high-profile collaborations with artists such as David Guetta and Teddy Swims, and headlining performances at the world's premier festivals.

Fellow collaborator Hardwell is another giant in the electronic music realm, having made an unmistakable mark on the industry. A former No. 1 DJ (2013, 2014) himself, Hardwell is known for his hit anthems and celebrated remixes for artists like David Guetta, Calvin Harris, and Coldplay. His 2024 transition to Big Room Techno marked a pivotal chapter in his career, highlighted by the release of his second studio album, REBELS NEVER DIE. Following singles like 'I'm The Devil', 'XTC', '16', 'The Abyss', 'Move', and 'Acid' have further cemented his reputation, alongside headline performances at the biggest festivals. 2024 also saw the return of his iconic radio show, Hardwell On Air, reigniting the airwaves for millions of fans worldwide.

With 'Follow The Light' becoming a staple in both artists' sets throughout 2024, fan anticipation for an official release has been palpable. Now, with the imminent release of 'Follow The Light', it is poised to be another crowd-pleasing anthem destined to illuminate airwaves, playlists, and dancefloors globally, igniting even more excitement.