Monsoon Melodies with these special music players

MUMBAI: Welcome this year's monsoon with anemos' music players collection, where nature's symphony meets the art of music. This collection brings out the best in every note, ensuring that you experience the full depth and richness of these rain-inspired melodies. The collection features a range of retro-style audio systems, including jukeboxes, radios, and gramophones, that combine old-world charm with modern tech convenience. These stylish devices offer Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes wirelessly. Embrace the sound of rain and let the Anemos Music Players serenade you with the symphony of the storm.
Anemos, Krishna House, Ground Floor, Raghuvanshi Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 13
Contact Number: 022 24934306
Website: www.anemos.in
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more
MUMBAI: Renowned for his melodic voice and powerful musical prowess, Dikshant has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry,...read more
Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and...read more
MUMBAI: The much-awaited single "Follow" by renowned composers Bhumika Anantharaman and Shalmali Kholgade is set to release today, July 12, 2024....read more
MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist. His musical journey began...read more
MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide. Their...read more