Naezy turns Bigg Boss OTT house into a diss track arena!

Mumbai: Aaj Bigg Boss OTT ka ghar ban gaya hai Naezy ka diss rap battleground! Housemates are stepping up to challenge each other with their personal diss points. Naezy, the master of beats, is ready to spin their beefs into fiery diss tracks, kicking off with his own electrifying opening performance.
And wait for it! Bigg Boss has a surprise power waiting for the ultimate diss track champion. Kaun karega sabse ultimate diss?
Tune in to catch Naezy the Baa in action and find out who brings the most fire to the mic!
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more
MUMBAI: Monsoon and romance have an undeniable connection, don’t they? What better way to celebrate this bond than by watching a fresh rom-com at a...read more
Mumbai: Aaj Bigg Boss OTT ka ghar ban gaya hai Naezy ka diss rap battleground! Housemates are stepping up to challenge each other with their personal...read more
MUMBAI: The switzerland independent punk rock band Must Be Wrong is excited to announce the release of their latest single "Words Untold" on August...read more
MUMBAI: Kylie releases brand new single, ‘My Oh My’, with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo - out now via BMG.After a week of teasing the track from the...read more
MUMBAI: On the 8th July, an image showing a beam of light between ocean, clouds and sun was posted to XG's social media, with a caption declaring...read more