News |  11 Jul 2024 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Naezy turns Bigg Boss OTT house into a diss track arena!

Mumbai: Aaj Bigg Boss OTT ka ghar ban gaya hai Naezy ka diss rap battleground! Housemates are stepping up to challenge each other with their personal diss points. Naezy, the master of beats, is ready to spin their beefs into fiery diss tracks, kicking off with his own electrifying opening performance.

And wait for it! Bigg Boss has a surprise power waiting for the ultimate diss track champion. Kaun karega sabse ultimate diss?

Tune in to catch Naezy the Baa in action and find out who brings the most fire to the mic!

