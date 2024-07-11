Joe Jonas announces new solo single "Work It Out

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is diving back into his solo music career. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers star took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 10) to reveal that his new single, “Work It Out,” will be arriving on July 19. “I’m both excited and emotional as I’m gearing up to release new music,” he wrote in the post, which featured a scenic mountain and lake landscape in the background. “I’m humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favorite musicians and creators. I hope you find as much happiness and peace as I do when you listen to these songs.”

Back in March, Joe teased solo music on the horizon when he posted a clip with the caption, “The way I would’ve bodied this trend if I weren’t in the studio working on something new.” The following day, he replied to a fan’s comment daring him to share what he was working on with a 13-second video of his collaborators playing guitar in a recording studio.

Between Jonas Brothers and DNCE, Joe is a part of several musical collectives, but it’s been 13 years since he released his only solo album, 2011’s "Fast Life." Led by the Chris Brown-penned “See No More,” which peaked at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100, the LP peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200. Jonas would go on to oscillate between Jonas Brothers and DNCE releases, while younger brother Nick Jonas enjoyed a more consistent solo career before the brothers reunited in 2019.